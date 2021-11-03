How Damien Duff will bring a no-nonsense approach to Shelbourne

From wingman to front and centre, the latest chapter of Damien Duff’s career, as Shelbourne manager, will be forensically observed from the moment he breathes the words of his first answer to the press today.

Shelbourne’s new manager is the first among the trio of peers that include Robbie Keane and Richard Dunne to accept a permanent senior post and it’s evident the 42-year-old agonised over its suitability since the Reds first made their approach last week.

What chairman Andrew Doyle had in his favour was Duff’s familiarity with the club.

His role for the past 17 month coaching the U17 national league team afforded him an intimate knowledge of the inner workings, a vital insight when it came to setting the conditions attached to his promotion.

For all his reputation of being a modern coach, Duff carries with him the principles schooled by the likes of Alan Irvine and Ray Harford during his upbringing at Blackburn Rovers.

As one of his Shelbourne players who logged onto a Zoom call five minutes late during lockdown discovered, punctuality is uppermost in the demands. That the teen was locked out of the video analysis session was a lesson in developing what Duff brands “basic habits”.

There were shades of Roy Keane too about the instruction delivered to his new players yesterday of reporting for morning training prior to Christmas. No longer will the Reds be operating sessions in the afternoon, the first workplace change from his predecessor Ian Morris.

After serving his coaching apprenticeship by overseeing underage teams at Shamrock Rovers and Shelbourne, either side of assistant roles for Celtic and Ireland, the real responsibility of being ultimate decision-maker starts now.

That begins by deciding which of the First Division title-winning team he chooses to retain or release.

Most are out of contract and while Duff could lean on technical director Alan Caffrey for feedback, he’ll make up his own mind. Recruitment, on a weekly wage budget of €13,000, will be his portfolio alone too.

That aspect was central to his negotiations with the club’s hierarchy over the past week.

Autonomy in every element of first-team affairs — for his attempt to keep Shels in the top-flight — was a deal-clincher.

The feeling existed during Morris’s final months that the external pressure was building, the manager walking on eggshells, aware the minimum target of promotion wasn’t necessarily going to guarantee his survival.

Morris had the final year of his contract paid up.

From his early days, Duff marked himself out as a person of independent mind, snubbing Liverpool for Newcastle and, in his most recent example, quitting Stephen Kenny’s backroom team just 10 weeks before the start of the World Cup qualifiers last March.

He expressed regret about the first of those decisions and time will tell if there’s a reassessment of the latest, though he wasn’t prepared to stick around without his input having weight.

It was interesting, in that context, how Duff was an avid disciple of the 3-4-3 system before Kenny eventually came around to it for Ireland’s first qualifier against Serbia.

Much of his doctrine is derived from Pep Guardiola’s approach at Manchester City, as well as from his own experience last season at Celtic, where first-team coach John Kennedy particularly impressed him. Shels can expect to see a formation based on having a pair of No. 6’s and No. 8’s apiece in midfield.

He’ll be preaching his messages at the club’s training base in Clonshaugh, a throwback to when Duff started training with Brian Kerr’s Ireland side that won the bronze medal at the U20 World Cup in 1997.

Tolka Park, another venue he’s associated with from starring alongside Robbie Keane in a B international a year later, will be his new matchday classroom, even if its condition hasn’t improved since he graced it as a teen.

Bohemians are due to cohabit for two seasons while their new shared home of Dalymount Park is being rebuilt, overusing a pitch already prone to disrepair.

Regardless, players will be lured to Drumcondra, as will fans when the season starts in February, anxious to see how the contemporary contribution to Irish football of one of its greatest stars fares.

Having public goodwill on his side is a decent start.