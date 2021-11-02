Longford Town confirm manager Daire Doyle has left the club

Daire Doyle’s 24-month spell as Longford Town manager is over, the club have confirmed.

Doyle took charge at Bishopsgate in August 2019 after the manager he was assisting, Neale Fenn, left the then First Division club for Cork City.

Promotion was secured in 2020, via the play-offs against Shelbourne, but their threadbare budget made them favourites to go straight back down.

That was confirmed on October 15 with six matches left but the decision to part ways was only made Tuesday night, less than 24 hours after a late defeat at Sligo Rovers. Town have won just two of their 33 top-flight matches.

The news was confirmed on the club’s social media channels, stating the departure was by mutual consent. Doyle’s assistant John Martin has been appointed as acting manager for the three remaining matches, starting with Sunday’s trip to Dundalk.

Longford becomes the fourth of the 10 Premier Division clubs to change manager during this season, following Dundalk, Waterford and Derry City.

Doyle said on Twitter: “After meeting with our club today, we couldn't agree on a way forward so we decided it would be best to part ways.

“I've loved my time at a fantastic club with great people and supporters.

“Thank you for my time as manager.I can't wait for the next opportunity and challenge.”