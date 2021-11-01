Ireland boss Stephen Kenny sticking with Jeff Hendrick despite lack of game time at Newcastle

Ireland boss Stephen Kenny believes Jeff Hendrick’s lack of game time at Newcastle won’t be an issue ahead of next week’s double-header against Portugal and Luxembourg.

Kenny unveils his squad on Thursday for the concluding World Cup qualification double-header against Portugal on Thursday week, and Luxembourg three days later. Yesterday, as he helped launch the Peter McVerry Trust Christmas fundraising appeal, Kenny addressed the cases of Hendrick, Aaron Connolly, and Robbie Brady — three players with precious little game time this season.

Hendrick is struggling for minutes in a Newcastle squad set to be radically overhauled by their affluent new owners.

Connolly, not so long ago considered a bedrock of Brighton and Hove Albion’s attack, is another unsure of his future as the transfer window looms, while Brady has finally ceased wandering in the wilderness by receiving a contract at Bournemouth.

From Kenny’s standpoint, the relative idleness of Hendrick and Connolly were treated differently when it came to their value for Ireland in the most recent window.

Hendrick featured from the start to finish of wins over Azerbaijan and Qatar, whereas Connolly was left on the bench for both.

Brady’s situation is more clear-cut. Finding a club is one thing, but featuring for the Championship leaders is another, and his inactivity keeps him out in the cold for this gathering at least.

“Jeff has played really well in our last four Ireland games, but him not getting an opportunity at Newcastle is probably based on his form carrying over,” noted Kenny about the midfielder’s paltry return of two substitute appearances in the Premier League.

“He did lose his form when he went to Newcastle initially last season, but that was addressed. The new caretaker manager [Graeme Jones] went with a midfield two in their system, which is 5-4-1 or a 5-2-3, with Jeff left out, which is just unfortunate for him, a difficult one.

“He is one of the few players who has the capacity to keep going for 90 minutes. Endurance is not an issue for him, even when he hasn’t been playing.

“Jeff is so focused on his fitness. He has a stringent training regime and is conscious of his diet. That helped him in the last camp comfortably complete the two 90 minutes — a real credit to him.”

Connolly’s lack of game time, by contrast, has worked against him. While he’s operating around the fringes at Brighton, starting League Cup games but drifting completely from the matchday squad for Saturday’s trip to Liverpool, other options available to Kenny have come to the fore.

Chiedozie Ogbene appears to have overtaken Connolly, coming off the bench in Baku for his competitive debut and starting against Qatar.

He possesses what Connolly doesn’t have either after eight caps — a senior international goal — but Kenny is pleading patience for a player he had granted first-choice status to at U21 and senior level.

“Aaron is a talented young player who hasn’t played that much,” reasoned Kenny of the 21-year-old.

“He nearly got a potential loan move at the start of the season. It didn’t materialise [because] Brighton wanted to hold onto him, so hopefully he gets to play more football now.

“But it’s hard. Brighton are going well in the Premier League, playing with one striker in their system.

“At Liverpool, they went without a striker, really. Neal Maupay didn’t start and they played Leandro Trossard — a traditional No 10 or wide player — as their highest attacking player. It’s not easy for young players trying to get an opportunity in the Premier League. That can affect your sharpness, but there’s no doubt Aaron will come good over time.”

Next March’s friendlies are the realistic target Kenny has estimated for Brady to end his 12-month absence from the international fold.

Others who may have been doubts for these last games of the year are likely to be named in the panel of 25.

Jamie McGrath’s hip problem isn’t as extensive as originally feared, while Jason Knight could make his comeback from a thigh strain on Wednesday in Derby County’s game against Barnsley.

An illness struck down Caoimhín Kelleher last week, keeping him off the Liverpool bench for the last two games, but Kenny expects him to have recovered by the time the squad assembles on Sunday.