'He is fine and in great form' - Stephen Kenny backs Matt Doherty

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny is adamant that Matt Doherty will come good again after an injury-disrupted start to the season.

The full-back has had to content himself with just Europa League Conference football at Tottenham Hotspur since his one and only Premier League appearance in their opener in August as a late substitute against Manchester City.

Hopes that a reunion with his former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo would trigger a revival didn’t come to pass as Japhet Tanganga and their €30m recruit from Barcelona, Emerson Royal, dominated the right-back slot.

Kenny, speaking today at the launch of Peter McVerry’s Christmas Appeal campaign, cited the 29-year-old hamstring problems as a contributor to his issues.

Twice on the international stage this year, against Luxembourg in March and last month against Qatar, Doherty has to leave the pitch owing to the ailment.

It hasn’t stopped the Ireland manager picking the Dubliner and he’ll be one of the first names on the teamsheet when Portugal visit the Aviva Stadium for the penultimate World Cup qualifier on Thursday week.

A run-out in the Europa League game against Vitesse on Thursday – the day Kenny names his squad for the double-header that includes a trip to Luxembourg on November 14 – would be welcome.

“Matt is going to be alright,” vowed Kenny.

“He is fine and in great form. He just has this hamstring, he had a scan, and it is a very, very minor situation. He had to rest it for a week or so, just to be sure, because it is the second time it happened, just a very, very minor strain.

“It happened, the same injury, in the Luxembourg game back in March.

“He is ok, available and raring to go. They play in Europe on Thursday and we thought he might feature in that.

“It would be ideal for him to play in the European game, getting a match under his belt, but with the managerial change we don’t really know how that will go.”

On Doherty’s value to Ireland, Kenny added: “Matt’s been excellent for us. In recent times he had a very, very minor muscle strain that caused him to be taken off at half-time. But it’s a very, very minor issue. It was a muscle situation, not a muscle pull, and it influenced the substitution of him at half-time (against Qatar).

“It is something he can play with but he came back and needed to rest for a week. He was then available midweek but was on the bench, and didn’t come on.

“Tottenham have signed a right back there for a considerable amount of money from Brazil, who played against my U21s in the Toulon tournament in 2019.

With one weekend of club matches to go before his squad assembles, Kenny is confident of having a clean bill of health.

“Jason Knight has had a thigh strain but could play for Derby County on Wednesday night,” he explained.

"We expect Caoimhín Kelleher to be ok too. He had an illness that knocked him for six and ruled him out. I think Troy Parrott will be ok from what I hear.

“Jamie McGrath will be ok as well. The initial prognosis, it looked like he would miss the games, but I think he could play – it is not for me to say, St Mirren will comment on that – but I believe Jamie will be ok.”

