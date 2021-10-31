Barcelona’s Sergio Agüero admitted to hospital for cardio exam after Alavés draw

Sergio Agüero was taken to hospital for a cardio examination after being substituted in the 41st minute of Barcelona’s 1-1 draw at home to Alavés on Saturday, their first match since the sacking of coach Ronald Koeman.

The striker seemed to be suffering from breathing issues but managed to walk off the pitch, with the club later confirming Agüero had gone to hospital to have his heart checked.

Caretaker coach Sergi Barjuán said: “He told me he was a little dizzy. I have found out now that they have taken him to the hospital to see what he really has. I do not know any more.”

After a cagey first half, Dutch forward Memphis Depay put Barcelona ahead four minutes after the interval with a fine strike from outside the penalty area.

The lead lasted only three minutes, however, as Alavés winger Luis Rioja conjured up an excellent equaliser, playing a neat one-two with Joselu before rounding Barça keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen to score.

After defeats by Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano which led to the Koeman sacking, only 37,000 fans turned up at the Camp Nou to see the first game under caretaker coach Sergi, the club’s worst attendance for 20 years.

Eric García had Barca’s best opportunity in the first half with a header and Agüero’s long-distance shot flew wide but the best chance fell to Alavés’s Edgar Mendes.

Barcelona came out with more aggressive intent after the interval and Depay produced a stunning strike to register his fifth goal of the season.

Rioja responded quickly, however, running on to Joselu’s backheel to round Ter Stegen and place the ball into an empty net.

Barcelona’s 17-year-old midfielder Gavi dribbled past four Alavés defenders and set up Memphis whose effort hit the post and Nico also created a chance for the Dutchman which was saved by keeper Antonio Sivera.

