Despite flying Liverpool start, Brighton prove as 'tricky' as Klopp predicted

Premier League: Liverpool 2 Brighton 2

Brighton stunned Liverpool by coming from 2-0 down to snatch a deserved point at Anfield - and puncture the euphoria following their humiliation of bitter rivals Manchester United.

Jurgen Klopp described the Seagulls as one of the "trickiest teams in the Premier League" and they proved his assessment was spot on in a richly entertaining game as Graham Potter's side followed up last season's win at Anfield with a point here.

The result stretches Liverpool's unbeaten run in all competitions to 24 games but Klopp will be furious his side failed to see the game out after establishing a 2-0 advantage after only 25 minutes.

They took the lead with their first attack after three minutes when Jordan Henderson swept home a first-time shot into the top corner from the edge of the penalty area after being set up by Mo Salah.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, on for the injured Naby Keita, made an immediate impact when he floated an inviting cross towards the far post where the unmarked Sadio Mane stooped to head home the second.

Mane had a second 'goal' ruled out after a VAR check judged him to have handled the ball after charging down Robert Sanchez' clearance inside the six-yard box.

Liverpool's Sadio Mane scores their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire

But Brighton gave Liverpool plenty of scares at the other end and fully deserved to pull one back four minutes before half-time when Enock Mwepu lofted a stunning shot over Alisson into the top corner from 25 yards after March had played the ball back to him.

Earlier Alisson had made fine saves from Solly March, Yves Bissouma while Mwepu headed over from Marc Cucurella's cross.

Encouraged by the goal, Brighton continued to look dangerous on the break in the second half and it came as no surprise when Trossard equalised after a slick passing move with Lallana making the final pass. Trossard cut inside a defender before slotting past Alisson.

And they held out fairly comfortably to frustrate Liverpool who had come into the game off the back of two successive 5-0 League wins.

LIVERPOOL (4-3-3): Alisson 7; Alexander-Arnold 6, Konate 6, Van Dijk 7, Robertson 6; Keita 5 (Oxlade-Chamberlain 18, 7), Henderson 8, Jones 6 (Minmino 88, 5); Salah 7, Firmino 6 (Jota 78, 5), Mane 7.

Subs not used: Gomez, Adrian, Tsimikas, Origi, Matip, Morton.

Goals: Henderson 3, Mane 25.

BRIGHTON (4-2-3-1): Sanchez 6; Veltman 7, Duffy 7, Dunk 7, Cucurella 8; Moder 7, Lallana 7 (Gross 76, 5); March 7, Bissouma 7 (Mac Allister 60, 6), Mwepu 8; Trossard 7.

Subs not used: Lamptey, Webster, Steele, Locadia, Roberts, Sarmiento.

Goals: Mwepu 41, Trossard 65.

Referee: Mike Dean.