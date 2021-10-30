Waterford seek postponement due to RSC blackout

Waterford have requested a postponement of Monday’s game against Derry City as the RSC is unavailable due to an electricity blackout.

Speaking after last night’s 1-0 defeat in Dundalk, Blues boss Marc Bircham explained the problem extends beyond floodlights, making a switch from the original 7.45pm kick-off to daytime a non-runner.

He doesn’t foresee the issue, sparked by a circuit board blowout, being resolved by Monday and alternatives are being explored.

One of those Bircham has scoffed at is the idea of the fixture being switched to a neutral venue. Ferrycarrig Park in Wexford has been floated.

“We’ve been honest with the FAI about the electrical situation,” explained the Waterford manager, whose side are a point ahead of Finn Harps with four games left in the battle to avoid the relegation playoff.

“They gave us two options, one to play at a neutral venue or at the RSC next Monday, November 8.

“We said ‘no problem’ but now we’re told it can’t be rescheduled, only played on Monday at a neutral venue.

“It’s unbelievable. Can you imagine that happening in any other league?

“Imagine the game gets postponed because of a waterlogged pitch. You just replay it on a different day.

“I know that this isn’t an International break, but there is enough time in the season to play the game over the week.

“I don’t know any other league that would make you play it at a neutral venue.

“We’re battling relegation, and our home form has been magnificent with the crowd in. Why would we play at another venue? I’m bemused about it.”

Derry boss Ruaidhrí Higgins said he was awaiting clarity before they make the long trip to the south-east.

“There’s a bit of confusion around Monday’s game against one of the best teams in the country for the past three months,” he told BBC Radio Foyle. “There’s a health and safety issue at the RSC, so a few possible things are flying around. There’s three or four options and we’ll know the outcome on Saturday.”