Daniel Kelly strikes again against Waterford to ease Dundalk' relegation fears

Premier Division: Dundalk 1 Waterford 0

Daniel Kelly’s goal in first-half stoppage time saw Dundalk claim a huge three points in their battle to avoid the drop against fellow strugglers Waterford at Oriel Park.

The 25-year-old broke clear in the second minute of added time to slot past Paul Martin, who was the primary reason that this wasn’t a more comfortable victory for the Co Louth side.

The goal continued Kelly’s brilliant form against the Blues. It was the Dundalk number 27’s 27th career goal with seven of them now coming against the men from the RSC.

While the game went right to the wire as the home side failed to add the second their efforts deserved, it is a huge result for Vinny Perth’s side in their bid to avoid the relegation play-off.

While they have played a game more than everyone bar champions Shamrock Rovers, this result puts them three points clear of Marc Bircham’s side and four clear of ninth-placed Finn Harps, who lost in Tallaght.

Indeed, Dundalk could well leapfrog their Louth rivals Drogheda United and move level on points with Derry City if they beat them in their rescheduled fixture at Head in the Game Park on Thursday.

While protests against the running of the club continued amid speculation of a potential takeover, this result at least gives hope that a season to forget to Dundalk may at least end with their Premier Division status secure.

There were chances at either end in the first half but the pick of them fell Kelly’s way. He volleyed wide on six minutes before missing a great chance to open the scoring on 38 minutes when he stepped inside Jack Stafford onto his left foot from Michael Duffy’s pass only to blaze over.

In between the visitors had a couple of long-range efforts from Junior Quitirna and Stafford while Sean Murray was unfortunate not to score when he seized on a short header back from Kyle Ferguson only to fail to hit the target as Martin closed him down.

Kelly would make amends for his earlier misses in the second minute of stoppage time when he was put clear by a superb pass from Murray before slotting past the outrushing Martin from the right-hand corner of the box.

Waterford were then fortunate that things didn’t get worse before the interval when from the kick-off Patrick Hoban broke into the box only to fire over from a tight angle.

The striker had another big chance within four minutes of the restart when he was slipped in by Will Patching but his effort was straight at the goalkeeper.

Martin would further frustrate Dundalk with a brilliant save from Andy Boyle after he had got on the end of Murray’s corner on 52 mintues. He then made another big double save just after the hour mark when he pushed Duffy’s effort away before saving the follow-up from Hoban.

Waterford’s best chance to level came on 72 minutes when Junior Quitirna broke through one on one but his effort was brilliantly touched over by Peter Cherrie.

Junior did have one last effort for Waterford in stoppage time but he was crowded out by three defenders as Dundalk held out for a huge win.

Dundalk: Cherrie; Jurkovskis, Cleary, Andy Boyle, Leahy; Sloggett (Dummigan 45+1), Patching; Kelly (Ben Amar 74), Murray, Duffy, Hoban (McMillan 85).

Waterford: P Martin; Power, Halford, Ferguson (O’Keeffe 62), Stafford; Evans, Wordsworth; J Martin, Griffin (Green 62), Patterson; Junior.

Referee: John McLoughlin (Roscommon).