Inter open to letting Christian Eriksen leave as Serie A confirm he can't play in Italy

Eriksen cannot play in Italy with pacemaker-like implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD)
Eriksen cannot play in Italy with pacemaker-like implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD)

Fri, 29 Oct, 2021 - 15:59
Reuters

Christian Eriksen is not permitted to play in Italy this season as a result of the cardiac arrest suffered at Euro 2020, Internazionale have said, but the Serie A champions are open to letting the Denmark midfielder leave.

Eriksen suffered the cardiac arrest during his country’s opening game of the tournament in June and received life-saving treatment on the pitch. He later had an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) device implanted, a type of pacemaker which can prevent fatal cardiac arrests by discharging a jolt to restore a regular heart rhythm.

Francesco Braconaro, a member of the Italian Football Federation’s technical scientific committee, said in August that Eriksen would not be allowed to play in Italy unless the ICD device were removed.

“With reference to the registration rights of the player Eriksen, it should be noted that following a serious injury which occurred during the European Championship in June 2021, the player has been temporarily inhibited by the Italian medical authority from sporting activity in the current season,” the club said.

“Although the current conditions of the player don’t meet the requirements of achieving sporting fitness in Italy, the same could instead be achieved in other countries where the player could resume competitive activity.” It is unclear whether other countries would allow Eriksen to participate in their leagues with the ICD device fitted.

