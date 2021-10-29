Inter open to letting Christian Eriksen leave as Serie A confirm he can't play in Italy

Christian Eriksen is not permitted to play in Italy this season as a result of the cardiac arrest suffered at Euro 2020, Internazionale have said, but the Serie A champions are open to letting the Denmark midfielder leave.

Eriksen suffered the cardiac arrest during his country’s opening game of the tournament in June and received life-saving treatment on the pitch. He later had an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) device implanted, a type of pacemaker which can prevent fatal cardiac arrests by discharging a jolt to restore a regular heart rhythm.