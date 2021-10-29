Solskjaer sought Ferguson advice after Liverpool mauling

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed he has sought the advice of his mentor Sir Alex Ferguson as it emerged that Manchester United appear to be looking for a British replacement to eventually succeed him.

The current United manager has survived a tempestuous week since the 5-0 mauling at the hands of Liverpool on Sunday.

It was a defeat Solskjaer admits will linger long in the memory, and history books, and has sparked speculation about his successor.

Antonio Conte was quickly ruled out as a potential replacement due to the high cost and high maintenance involved in recruiting the Italian.

And sources have confirmed that United have decided to “buy British” when they chase their next manager - with Leicester’s Brendan Rodgers top of that list.

The Northern Irishman has fans across the United hierarchy and the prospect of United sticking with Solskjaer until the summer, by which time they hope to have been able to lure Rodgers away from Leicester, is emerging as their most likely “Plan B.” England manager Gareth Southgate has also been mentioned, unsurprisingly given the fine form United’s contingent has shown playing for his national team.

But the looming World Cup, now a little over a year away, makes this recruitment virtually impossible.

Meanwhile, Solskjaer will attempt to arrest his team’s slide, and secure his job for a little while longer, at Tottenham on Saturday.

And he does so admitting that he discussed the situation with his former boss this week.

“We had a commercial day, we spoke for a brief moment because he was in there with Cristiano (Ronaldo),” said Solskjaer.

“I’ve been through some very bad moments as a player here and when I've been a manager I've dealt with setbacks.

“There have been two or three crises at least since I became manager here and one thing I can say is I'll always give it a good shot and fight back.” And the United manager channeled his inner boxing coach to describe where his team failed against Liverpool.

“Of course, you have to hold hands up and that performance is not acceptable, and we have to look at why it was not acceptable,” he said.

“I use the analogy: it felt like we were a boxer being punch drunk, getting knocked down in the first four minutes or first round.

“We had a chance, we conceded a goal, we wanted to sort it out, and went a bit too open and too frantic against a good team. You see Tyson Fury when he gets knocked down a few times, it's remarkable how calm and composed he is when he is on the floor, he counts to six seven or eight and then he gets up and he is ready to go again.

“We got up too early and tried to sort it so minds have to be better but we've had to look at different things as well and you have to be up front and honest, the communication has to be direct.”

Raphael Varane is back from injury at Spurs leaving suspended Paul Pogba as Solskjaer’s only absentee.