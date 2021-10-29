Another premature penalty celebration as ref loses count in Athlone shootout

Nobody should celebrate penalty shootout victory this weekend unless they have it in writing.
Penalty shootout drama in the EA Sports U15 League of Ireland quarter-final between Athlone Town and Limerick

Fri, 29 Oct, 2021 - 14:17
Cian Locke

That's the lesson from a bizarre week, which saw unprecedented confusion in Galway football, where a penalty took the circuitous route to the net to postpone victory for Dunmore MacHales.

And last weekend brought similar scenes of curtailed jubilation in Lissywollen Stadium, Athlone — this time after a slight miscalculation by the match referee.

The match was the EA Sports League of Ireland U15 quarter-final tie between Athlone Town and Limerick, an entertaining game despite difficult conditions that finished scoreless.

So onto penalties, with the home side missing early, while Finn Barrett, Dara McNamara, Alex Keating, and Cian Barrett all netted for Limerick.

At which point, the ref balanced the books and considered it done and dusted, sparking joy among the visitors and some swift pleas for a recount by the home side's players and management.

Limerick FC U15 team that has reached the EA Sports League of Ireland semi-final. Pic via Limerick FC
The man in the middle soon relented and allowed Athlone level it.  

But no harm was done for Limerick, as John Ikiebey kept his composure to net the winner and book a semi-final tie with Klub Kildare on Sunday in Hogan Park, Limerick.

