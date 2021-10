SSE Airtricity League preview: ‘I can’t think of many worse places to go than Tallaght’

For Shamrock Rovers to guarantee their 19th title on Friday night, they’ll need to win at the third attempt against relegation battlers Finn Harps.

Tallaght Stadium will be packed — with likely the largest crowd at a League of Ireland game since before the pandemic started 20 months ago — in anticipation of the Hoops finishing the job with three games to spare.

Rovers last clinched the title at home — well, their temporary home of the RDS, in 1994. The three leagues they’ve landed since, in 2010, 2011 and 2020, were sealed away or arising from results of rivals.

Regardless of whether they overcome Harps, their triumph will be confirmed should St Patrick’s Athletic falter at Longford Town in a simultaneous fixture.

But given the form of Stephen O’Donnell’s Saints and the fact they face already-relegated Town, Rovers cannot rely on favours.

They will instead have to crack Ollie Horgan’s side, who are fighting for survival.

Nicking a point in stoppage-time at Sligo Rovers last Saturday invigorated their prospects of escaping the relegation play-off, but Waterford’s surprise win at Bohemians 48 hours later hurtled Harps back into that berth.

In their favour, however, is the recent record against Rovers. Harps prevailed 2-1 in their last meeting at Ballybofey and felt they deserved victory in the previous duel at Tallaght, which ended 1-1.

Horgan’s motivational powers are legendary, masterminding great escapes in the past, but once outside of the dressing-room, he is under no illusions about the challenge that awaits.

“When you need to be putting points on the board, I can’t think of many worse places to be going than Tallaght,” he sighed.

“Shamrock Rovers will have a full house on Friday night, and they’ll all be expecting a big result to clinch the league title for them.

“It’s a massive ask for us to get anything out of the game, and we have another huge match against Drogheda on Monday night to think about too.”

Stephen Bradley, while recognising the problems Harps have posed them, is motivated by the fillip of completing the mission before a turnout that could hit 7,000.

“We’ve spoken as a group about winning the league in front of our fans and our families,” said the Hoops boss, who oversaw last season’s title over a shortened season.

Rovers will have Roberto Lopes back from suspension, but Ronan Finn is a doubt and Sean Kavanagh is definitely out. Kosovar Sadiki serves a ban for Harps, while Ger Doherty, Johnny Dunleavy, Adam Foley, Mark Timlin, Ryan Rainey, and Ethan Boyle are all battling injuries.

Harps will have an interest in the outcome of Dundalk’s meeting with Waterford, the two clubs they’re competing against to dodge the play-off.

Takeover talk has become the latest chapter of Dundalk’s tumultuous season, with Peak6 willing to cede control upon a suitable offer.

A local consortium, including previous owners, are in the frame, as are a group with loose links to Glentoran, but other parties are circling.

The uncertainty has not just driven players away, but three key members of the backroom team — physio Danny Miller, strength and conditioning coach Graham Norton, and doctor Dualtach Mac Colgáin – quit last weekend. Manager Vinny Perth admits he’s unclear of his own future beyond next month’s final game, which could be the relegation play-off. Fans are expected to make their displeasure seen and heard at Oriel Park on Friday.

There’ll be a bizarre backdrop too at Tolka Park. Shelbourne’s final game against UCD was meant to be a celebration of receiving the First Division trophy, but will be tinged by the departure of Ian Morris, whose exit was confirmed in midweek.