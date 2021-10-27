10-man Derry City U19s claim Enda McGuill Cup against Bohemians in shootout

Derry City U19 1 Bohemians U19 1 (AET, Derry City won 5-4 on pens)

Derry City claimed their second Enda McGuill Under-19 Cup following a thrilling finish at the Brandywell against an unlucky Bohemians.

Derry were forced to play with 10 men after defender Caoimhin Porter had been sent off in the 56th minute.

And with the home side having defended stubbornly to take the game to added time, Bohs broke the deadlock before Derry levelled matters from the penalty spot, the Candystripes going on to claim the trophy on penalties with Michael Harris netting Derry's final spot-kick after Bohs' Darragh Murtagh had his effort saved.

The home side settled first and, indeed, should have broken the deadlock in the 10th minute.

Harris beat Bohs defender Sean Grehan in a race for possession and his low delivery into the danger area was met by Patrick Ferry but he failed to hit the target when he should have done better.

Bohemians then began to enjoy a spell of dominance when their roving right-back Gavin O'Brien began to cause no shortage of problems for the Derry defence.

In fact, O'Brien's cut-back to Opey Owolabi in the 20th minute saw the winger's shot blocked by a defender at the expense of a corner.

And minutes later O'Brien stung the palms of Derry keeper Ruadhan McKenna with a powerful shot as the Dubliners remained on the front foot.

Murtagh was denied by McKenna in the 35th minute just before Derry spurned another glorious chance. Caolan McLaughlin lobbed the ball over the Bohs back four and with Ferry having timed his run perfectly, he crashed his shot off the base of the upright with Enda Minogue well beaten.

Aaron Doran dragged a shot wide in the 54th minute for Bohs before the home side lost the services of full-back Porter, who was shown the red card for a last-man tackle on Robbie Mahon, the offence taking place on the edge of the penalty area.

From that point, Bohs continued to struggle in the front line and was not until the 80th minute that the Derry keeper was extended when substitute Billy Vance has a low shot deflected wide by McKenna.

A promising move in extra-time saw Ian O'Sullivan denied by McKenna in the 98th minute.

However, the visitors struck the telling blow in 101 minutes. Grehen gained possession 25 yards from goal and with the home defence backing off, the visiting centre-back let fly, the ball crashing high into the top corner, much to the delight of the Bohs dugout.

Derry refused to throw in the towel and their efforts were rewarded in the 118th minute when awarded what appeared a harsh penalty.

Bohs sub Darragh Levingston, who had entered the fray just six minutes earlier, was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the area.

Up stepped Derry first-team squad member Evan McLaughlin to drive the ball low into the corner of the net to level matters.

Levingston and Vance both had quality chances to win it for Bohs, but both failed to hit the target when well placed.

Derry City: R. McKenna; C. Porter, D. Corrigan, S. McDermott, M. Walker (D. Kelly, 113); S. McDermott, O. McLaughlin (R. McAleer, 109); C. McLaughlin (Walsh, 63), M. McFadden (E. McLaughlin, 63), M. Harris; P. Ferry.

Bohemians: E. Minogue; G. O'Brien (J. McCormack, 117), C. Byrne, S. Grehan, I. O'Sullivan; C. Conroy (D. Levingston, 108), O. Owolabi (B. Vance, 56), S. McMannus (J. McMannus, 96), A. Doran, R. Mahon; D. Murtagh.

Referee: M. Connolly (Donegal).