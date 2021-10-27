Ireland flier Heather Payne is 'an easy one to root for' - even at centre-half

Reckon Pep Guardiola has a taste for refurbing a footballer in an unfamiliar position? Well, Mark Krikorian played Heather Payne centre-half.

Rated one of the top college coaches in the USA, Krikorian has managed the Florida State Seminoles women’s soccer setup since 2005, winning national championships in 2014 and 2018. He also put Irish internationals Megan Connolly (2015-18) and Megan Campbell (2013-16) through the programme.

He consulted both in 2019 before convincing Payne to swap Bristol City for a scholarship to Tallahassee.

“Both came back saying she was one of the bright young talents in Ireland.”

They hardly sang her praises as a stopper. It’s a hard one to picture — the five-foot-five livewire whose quick feet tirelessly danced the Sweden and Finland channels dealing with Hail Marys pumped into the mixer.

Krikorian chuckles at the memory.

“We’d had a centre back, just before her arrival, who suffered a major knee injury. Heather’s a very versatile player, she can play in a lot of different spots. She was keen and open to it. She showed her selfness nature. Some players are a little selfish and only think about themselves.

“Hopefully it made her a more complete player, seeing the game from a different point of view. And using a different skillset to play as a centre back as opposed to wide player or striker.

“It was a difficult transition for her. But she got better and better at it. Like most players, especially if you're a national team player, over the course of time you kinda become a specialist. In some ways, it gave her a different picture and brought out different elements, having to tackle more, go into challenges.”

The Seminoles were among the tightest defences that season in their NCAA and ACC competitions, with Payne anchoring nine clean sheets, earning a place on the All-ACC Freshman team.

“The most valuable lesson I learned on the pitch in my freshman year is that it is important to be versatile,” she said at the time. “It was a completely new position for me. I am glad I got the opportunity to learn a new role. I think this will be a great asset in the future.”

“Heather came in kind of shy and quiet then bloomed very quickly among the team,” Florida State graduate Malia Berkely, now with Girondins de Bordeaux, told the Seminoles website. “Heather is the type of player to encourage and celebrate others’ successes. She is very positive, willing to learn and do her part on the team which is why it’s so easy to play with her as well as be around her.”

CARY, NC - MAY 17: Head coach Mark Krikorian of the Florida State Seminoles watches his team play against the Santa Clara Broncos during the Division I Women's Soccer Championship held at Sahlens Stadium at Wakemed Soccer Park on May 17, 2021 in Cary, North Carolina. Heather Payne is second from right.Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Payne is now in her third year of a dietetics degree, with ambitions to work as a sports dietician beyond her playing career. She’d be wise to stick Krikorian on the CV as a referee.

“First of all, she’s an absolutely wonderful young woman. Sometimes that doesn’t get enough mention. She’s a bright kid, a very good student, very committed to her academics as well. Her ambition is to be the best she can. She takes great care of herself. Her fitness is always at top top level. She’s an easy one to root for. You want it to go well for her because she’s such a nice young woman.

“She’s the full package, the whole picture. The kind of role model you’d like your own daughter to turn out like.”

The centre-half days are behind the 21-year-old from Ballinasloe and now she mostly plays on the right wing for the Seminoles, showcasing the same verve that has nailed down one of the attacking spots in Vera Pauw’s side.

In the past week’s World Cup qualifiers, her pace and trickery regularly dragged Ireland up the pitch — and her industry was rewarded with the assist for Denise O’Sullivan’s winner in Helsinki.

Ireland colleague Niamh Farrelly described Payne this week as “half horse, half human”.

“First and foremost it’s her engine," Krikorian says, "she’s running and running and running. Her capacity to cover ground is fantastic. Her willingness and work ethic and determination and desire are all top shelf. She's very special in that regard."

Ireland duty has been a factor in Payne’s reduced involvement this season for the Seminoles, who are in action on Thursday against Virginia.

“When I recruited her I told her I’d support her with the national team, that she could go back. Sometimes the colleges say we don't want you to go. For me, it’s always the kids’ choice. Whatever they choose they choose. But we have games to win here as well and we’re trying to build towards the championship and it does make it a bit more challenging.

“She won’t play tomorrow. She’s flying back today at some point, but we won’t take any risk with injury with any of these kids. Flying back after playing a tough game like that, putting her out there doesn’t make a lot of sense to me. Maybe if the game had been in North America we’d consider it, but the time difference and jetlag and all that, it probably doesn’t make sense.”

Krikorian checked in on Tuesday’s result with some mixed feelings.

“We had two former Florida State kids playing for Finland as well. Natalia Kuikka and Emma Koivisto, two of the best kids from Finland I think. There is split emotions. But definitely happy for the Irish kids.

“Meg Connolly as well. They are the kind of kids who’ve been brought up properly. It’s easy to be a fan of them. I’m thrilled for them and thrilled for the Irish team. I know it’s a big result.”

26 October 2021; Megan Connolly, left, and Denise O'Sullivan of Republic of Ireland celebrate after their side's victory in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 qualifying group A match between Finland and Republic of Ireland at Helsinki Olympic Stadium in Helsinki, Finland. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The free-kick Connolly curled in for Ireland’s opener he’d seen before.

“She scored some good ones for us too, back in the day. I’m glad to see she’s continuing to refine her craft.”

He won’t hang up without a word for another of his Irish graduates.

“How’s my girl Meg Campbell doing? She is still close to our heart as well.”

Now at Liverpool, he has followed Campbell’s “terrible” misfortune with injuries at Manchester City and a move into punditry work hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“I heard she’s good. She’s had no good luck since she left here. She had a great career here. It seems like in England it’s been one injury after another.”

Can he take any credit for developing that long throw?

“No, but I took advantage of it!

“Her and Meg Connolly and Heather are just wonderful young women, besides being great footballers. They represented us here so well and I’m sure they represent the Irish federation in the most professional way. Their families and the federation have done a great job with them.”

Before joining Florida State, Krikorian served as USA U19 coach and he was keen to acknowledge the part played by current Ireland U19 boss Dave Connell, whose team also had a successful week, in Ireland's upward curve.

“Dave Connell has done a great job with those kids all along the way. It looks like a good part of the foundation he helped to lay is being realised.”