Finland manager Anna Signeul 'annoyed' by Ireland slowing game down

Anna Signeul insists the 2023 Women’s World Cup qualifying Group A remains wide open despite Ireland landing a body-blow to her Finland side on Tuesday.

Vera Pauw’s side took an early initiative in the pursuit of a playoff spot by beating the second seeds 2-1 in Helsinki.

As head-to-head results take precedence in splitting teams deadlocked on points, the Finns will need to beat Ireland by two goals in Dublin next September to usurp them for runners-up.

There’s a lot of points to be won and lost by the time of that penultimate fixture for both nations.

Finland’s Scandinavian derby against top seeds Sweden - who beat Scotland 2-0 in a friendly on Tuesday - will be staged before a raucous Gothenburg crowd on November 25, the same night Ireland are next in action by hosting Slovakia.

Conceivably, the Girls in Green could, after those fixtures, have closed the six-point deficit they started this week facing.

“This defeat has made things difficult for us but the group is very open,” said Signeul. “As it looks now, we will have to win in Ireland. We’ll get a chance for revenge and to show that we’re the good team I think we are.”

Signeul suggested Ireland engaged in gamesmanship antics after Denise O’Sullivan’s header regained the lead with 33 minutes remaining.

“Some of their players lay down in pain but ran a little while later as if nothing happened. By slowing the game down, they annoyed us.”

The wily Swedish-born coach, who led Scotland to the last Euros, believes an improving Slovakia team have the means to disrupt predicted patterns of the supposed fancied nations.

Ireland beat the fourth-seeded team 2-0 and 2-1 in the last Euro qualifiers but they only lost to Sweden and Finland by one goal before joining Ireland on three points with a 2-0 victory at home to Georgia on Tuesday.

In the eyes of Signeul, Tuesday’s setback doesn’t represent the 'Finnish' of her side's qualification mission.

Ireland's 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifying Fixtures – Group A

25 November: Ireland v Slovakia, Tallaght Stadium.

30 November: Ireland v Georgia, Tallaght Stadium.

12 April, 2022: Sweden v Ireland.

June, 2022: Georgia v Ireland (rescheduled from Sept '21)

1 September, 2022: Ireland v Finland.

6 September, 2022: Slovakia v Ireland.

Results so far

17 September: Slovakia 0 Sweden 1.

21 September: Finland 2 Slovakia 1; Sweden 4 Georgia 0.

21 October: Ireland 0 Sweden 1; Georgia 0 Finland 3.

26 October: Finland 0 Ireland 1; Slovakia 2 Georgia 0.