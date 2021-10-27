Heartwarming Arsenal story underlines how sport can be made more inclusive for all

There is growing awareness within all sport of the need to become more inclusive.

This week, Tipperary soccer club Ballymackey became the latest Irish club to launch its Football For All programme — dedicated training for anyone that may have special needs that preclude them from accessing conventional football training at clubs.

In recent weeks, John Fogarty reported how GAA clubs have made huge strides in making their games available to children with autism.

And there was a heartwarming tale from north London last night showing how a little effort and investment within sporting institutions can open doors to fans with different needs.

The Twitter user Dave reported how he brought his young son to the Emirates for the first time for the Carabao Cup clash between Arsenal and Leeds United. But the large crowd made the night a difficult experience.

"Last night I took my son to Arsenal for his first match. He was buzzing all day for it. I wasn’t sure if it he’d ever go as he has autism. Once we were in the ground he struggled with about 50,000 people shouting and was having a hard time. Halfway through the first half I could see he wasn’t going to get used to it so we had to leave."

However, Arsenal have invested in facilities for fans with autism and luckily a steward intervened.

"When we left the stadium, a steward (blonde lady, wish I got her name), asked why we were leaving and I told her. She asked me to hold on and contacted someone else. Next thing I know, we’re being walked towards club level.

"They’ve got a sensory room there where we could watch the rest of the match. The bloke running the room, Luke Howard, was fantastic with everyone in there and between him and the stewards that helped, turned the night into a great memory. Thank you @Arsenal."

Arsenal opened the sensory room in 2017, run by Howard, for adults and children which "incorporates a match viewing room which has measures in place to create a safe, calm and comfortable environment with reduced sensory stimuli to experience matches".

As well as the main room, with excellent views of the Emirates pitch, there is a separate room with "a range of specialist equipment which supporters can transition between as needed, all managed by specially appointed staff".

Arsenal report that the tranquil facility for fans with sensory processing needs such as autism "has supported many fans to be able to attend matches at The Emirates Stadium".

Tickets for the facility are available on request without charge from the Arsenal Disability Liaison Team. There are 12 spaces in total available for every fixture.