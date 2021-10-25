Louise Quinn: Finland game won’t make or break Ireland's campaign

In the feted Helsinki venue where Eamonn Coghlan won his 5,000 metre world title 38 years ago, the Ireland camp were trying to classify their qualification quest as long-distance rather than a sprint.

Clearly, by the time Vera Pauw and Louise Quinn took to the stage for pre-match media duties at the Olympic Stadium, talk of Tuesday night’s second World Cup qualifier of eight being critical were watered down.

That had been the message conveyed by Niamh Fahey and Amber Barrett following the 1-0 defeat to Sweden, an acceptance that, whatever about stretching the first seeds, extrapolating at least a draw from the second nation was a minimum target.

Now notions of hostages to fortune being risked were obliterated.

“For us, this is a really important game but it is not going to be what makes or breaks the campaign,” said Quinn.

“We are just looking to get something out of every match but we can’t deny that Finland is a team that has been consistently on the rise. They are brewing with confidence after qualifying for the Euros.

“You can see that they have played together for quite a time; how very aware of how each other plays and their operation as a unit.

“To break down that attack and stop it defensively is a big task in itself. We need to find their weaknesses because every team has them.”

Finland, despite being only eight spots ahead of Ireland’s 33rd placing in Fifa’s rankings, displayed little weakness during their most recent campaign.

Anna Signeul side’s only dropped points in nailing a spot at next year’s Euros were from a draw in Portugal, the team who overcame them in the previous Euros series that also featured Ireland.

Unless Ireland can hold the Finns, the danger is being left behind while the Scandinavian rivals apply the afterburners for the coveted top two places in the table.

“It could be pivotal but we will only know afterwards,” admitted Pauw.

“If you are performing every day a little bit better, you won’t know where the turning point is. Our counterattack may be our best chance against Finland.”

Signeul was more categorical about the repercussions should one of the protagonists suffer defeat.

“It will be more difficult, that’s for sure,” said the Swede. “This is a very tough group compared to the others in the European qualifiers for the World Cup.

“Slovakia [who Sweden and Finland beat by one goal] are so good and Ireland’s performance against Sweden gave us hope that maybe someone can sneak points from Sweden.”

A sense of mutual respect between Pauw and Signeul was evident from their respective ruminations on Monday. When Pauw’s time with Scotland was up in 2005, she recommended her fellow titan of the European women’s game for the vacancy and the successor steered them to a first ever major tournament, the 2017 Euros.

All was sweetness and light between the pair until the fixtures meeting took place following the draw for this campaign on April 30.

Pauw, on the same day she raged at the conduct of Tyler Toland and her father over the player’s exclusion from the squad, took a dim view of Sweden and Finland colluding over the sequence of matches. The Dutchwoman cried foul over the antics, citing a lack of fair play and reporting to Uefa a ploy to retain the meetings of the neighbours until the final pair of fixtures.

Although her annoyance was raised again at a recent squad announcement, Pauw asserted it didn’t provide extra incentive to cause an upset.

“Uefa stepped in and we did our homework so I’ve not thought about that for one second this week,” she insisted about the spat potentially spilling into the action.

“Yes, it is there but not that we want to show something because of that.

“I said that we need to get these things out of our game. She [Signeul] knows and Sweden knows what I think about it.

“I was absolutely open and clear to Anna and Uefa. Judging by the reaction, they agree with us. This is not the way we should go forward in the women’s game.”

A result at the home of one of Ireland’s most historic feats would certainly move the women’s game in the right direction.

Three key battles

Linda Sallstrom v Louise Quinn

These two have history. Quinn was in the infancy of her professional career in the Swedish Damallsvenskan when she encountered Sallstrom, the striker chasing her 50th international goal on Tuesday night. The forward, who turned 33 in July, bulldozed through an Irish defence featuring Quinn too, scoring in both of the Finns’ victories during the 2017 Euro qualifying campaign.

Emmi Alanen v Jamie Finn

It was interesting that Pauw namechecked the attacking midfielder as one of the most potent threats Ireland will face. The 30-year-old is considered a player who didn’t quite realise her potential of reaching the Bundesliga or English WSL, staying on the Swedish circuit, but one capable of turning a game. Energetic Finn, while useful at right-back, might be better served shadowing the Växjö ace’s runs from deep.

Natalia Kuikka v Heather Payne

Kuikka was rested for the trip to Tbilisi and will return tasked with building the home side’s attacks from the back. Like Denise O’Sullivan, she is marvelling in the US league but has spoken of her desire to reach a first-ever World Cup like the many stars on that stage. Payne, another US-based star, will be depended on to stretch the Finns with her pace.