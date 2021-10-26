Five potential candidates to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United manager

1 Antonio Conte

The former Chelsea man was the first name linked to the not even yet vacant United job, although that may have been due, as much as anything, to some wishful thinking from the Italian.

His talents are undeniable, but so, too, are his volatile nature and record for conflict with his employers.

Antonio Conte.

After United’s experiences with Jose Mourinho, it seems unlikely that the board would have the stomach to go down that route again.

The biggest plus mark in Conte’s favour could well be his availability as he has been without a club since leaving Inter in May, after ending the Italian club’s 11-year wait for a title.

If Solskjaer’s position proves untenable, and results worsen, he could get the job by default.

2 Zinedine Zidane

The only other big name currently available and one of the few characters in the world game on a par with United’s superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, whom he managed at Real Madrid.

He also bossed new United defender Raphael Varane and those details could help his case for the Old Trafford job.

While his coaching abilities are said to be limited, his ability to mould superstars into a winning team, and handle all the pressures that come with that job, is without question.

3 Erik ten Hag

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman has helped build Ajax into one of Europe’s most feared teams at present and has already been mentioned as a potential target for Newcastle’s new billionaire owners.

Ten Hag looked like leaving Amsterdam two years ago, after leading unfancied Ajax to the semi-finals of the Champions League, but did not receive the right overtures.

That might well change if United came calling - although the consensus is such a move could not happen until the summer.

His free-flowing football and reputation for attacking football - he has turned West Ham flop Sebastien Haller into the current leading scorer in the Champions League - make him a perfect fit for United.

4 Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique.

A long-shot candidate, listed largely because his standing as a national team coach should make him more accessible for United should they come calling.

A fluent English speaker, Enrique has spoken openly of following his friend Pep Guardiola into managing in English football one day.

He was a big success in his time in Barcelona, winning the treble in his first season, and has gone on to do likewise in charge of Spain.

His massive international profile, which has seen Spain perform well at Euros and Nations League this year, would make him an attractive recruit for the Reds.

5 Brendan Rodgers

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers.

The only British candidate currently among the bookies’ favourites for the next United post and not even his status as a former Liverpool manager would seem to count against him.

Rodgers has gained many admirers in the British game for his efforts with Swansea and Celtic as well as at Anfield and, it is believed, that of the five potential replacements, he is viewed as the one who most closely allies with the board’s much talked about wish to re-establish a winning culture at United.

He has missed out on the Champions League in successive years with Leicester but is seen as a shrewd tactician and a perennial over-achiever who could do great things on a big budget.