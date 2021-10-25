Waterford get the last word against Bohemians to avenge cup defeat

Premier Division: Bohemians 1 Waterford 2

Second-half goals from John Martin and Anthony Wordsworth avenged Waterford's FAI Cup semi-final defeat at the same venue on Friday night to give their survival hopes a massive boost with this come-from-behind win at Dalymount Park.

It’s a damaging defeat for Bohemians, denting their European qualification hopes via the league as they blew the chance to move above fourth-placed Derry City, whom they visit on Friday night. That's a match their talisman striker Georgie Kelly, who scored his 20th goal of the league campaign to put Bohemians ahead, now looks set to miss after limping off in the second half here.

The win sees Waterford edge a point above Finn Harps and out of the relegation play-off place.

Starting at a frantic pace, the game delivered chances at either end inside the opening two minutes. And though the tempo dropped as the half wore on, Bohemians’ greater possession brought its reward with a deserved lead four minutes before the break.

James Finnerty fed Dawson Devoy just inside his own half with the under-21 international getting his head up to play a superb through ball straight down the middle. Onside, Kelly galloped through, rounded keeper Paul Martin, and slid home his 26th goal in total for the season.

Revitalised on the resumption, Waterford levelled with a fine goal of their own four minutes in, even if there was an element of luck to it. Greg Halford’s quick throw was whipped across by Jack Stafford. Anthony Wordsworth’s header was parried away by Talbot who then blocked Phoenix Patterson’s follow-up. But the ball ricocheted off the Blues’ winger to fly across the goal to be bundled home by John Martin.

Martin's brother Paul produced a fine save to thwart Promise Omochere from Kelly’s lay off back at the other end six minutes later as the game really opened up.

John Martin blazed over following a promising move for Waterford before Bohemians were inches from regaining the lead on 62 minutes, Omochere bouncing his header wide following Devoy’s clever dribble and cross.

Waterford wouldn’t be so wasteful two minutes later as they stunned the crowd to score their winner. Junior Quitirna sent Patterson free on the left to pick out Wordsworth for a composed finish.

Bohemians: Talbot; Feely, Finnerty, C. Kelly, Wilson; Levingston (Idowu, 59), Devoy; Omochere, Ward (Coote, 66), Mullins (Tierney, 59); G. Kelly (Kiernan, 72).

Waterford: P. Martin; Power, Halford, Nolan (Stringer, 80), Stafford; Wordsworth, Evans; J. Martin, Green (Griffin, 65), Patterson; Junior.

Referee: Rob Hennessy (Clare).