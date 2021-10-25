Ian Morris to step down as Shelbourne manager after collecting First Division title

Ian Morris will depart Shelbourne despite returning the club to the Premier Division for the second time in three years.

Morris, 34, led Shelbourne to the First Division title this year with three games to spare, having previously brought Shels the title in his debut season as manager in 2019.

In between, Shels were relegated back to the First Division in the truncated 2020 season, falling one point short of safety before losing a relegation play-off to Longford Town.

“It is with a heavy heart but the time has come for the club and myself to part ways,” said Morris in a statement, which thanked the board of directors, staff, players, and fans.

“The transformation in attendance from 2018 to now is absolutely amazing. The FANS are the lifeblood of any club, and the Shels fans have been our 12th man. The connection with the players and staff is brilliant, and I hope you keep getting behind them to drive them on. Thank you for your support.

“I’m extremely proud to have managed this great football club. I wish Shelbourne FC and everyone connected with the club continued success in the future.”

His final game as Shelbourne manager will be Friday's season-finale against UCD at Tolka Park, after which his side will be presented with the First Division trophy.

Shelbourne chairman Andrew Doyle announced the news with “great regret”.

“Ian Morris is and will always be a Shelbourne legend. His record as manager speaks for itself. From a standing start three years ago, with no prior management experience, Ian has won two titles in three seasons and has had an extraordinary win record of 67% in all competitive matches.

“Ian’s professionalism, people skills, commitment, work ethic, and integrity are of the highest calibre. Ian will always be welcome back at Tolka Park.

“I know I speak for everyone at the club when I wish Ian the very best in the future and continued success in the game (except of course against us!).

“Our final game of the season at Tolka Park this Friday is the ideal opportunity for us all to express our appreciation to Ian and celebrate his achievements, and that is what we will do.”