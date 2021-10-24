Niamh Fahey: Sweden was a free hit, this is the big one

After getting Thursday’s ‘free hit’ against Sweden out of the way, Niamh Fahey admits Ireland must extract at least a point from tomorrow’s visit to Finland.

World Cup qualification will be beyond veterans like the 34-year-old Liverpool defender if they don’t succeed in this campaign for the 2023 finals, crystallising the importance of the showdown at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium.

Top seeds Sweden racked up their third win in a row by beating Ireland 1-0 at Tallaght on Thursday and the Finns will join them on nine points should they get the better of Vera Pauw’s side.

Ireland had a delayed start because last month’s opener in Georgia was postponed due to red-list travel restrictions but they need to start putting points on their column in the table.

Only the table-topping nation is guaranteed progression to the finals in Australia and New Zealand, with the runner-up having to negotiate a convoluted playoff system.

Both matches against second seeds Finland will be critical to the chase for the berth behind the sublime Swedes.

“Sweden was a bit of a free hit in a sense because they are top seeds and heavy favourites,” admitted Galwegian Fahey, due to win her 97th cap tomorrow.

“The big one is Finland. It was never really about Sweden. We have to go to Finland and get a result there.

“They’re second seeds in the group and, if we have any intention of qualifying, we have to get a result.”

That result entails avoiding defeat.

That Ireland held the Swedes to a narrow win — the same one-goal margin Slovakia did last month — is irrelevant in the context of the criteria for separating teams tied on points.

The most recent painful example is Ukraine in the last qualifying group. Had Ireland drawn in Kiev, rather than lose due to a calamitous own-goal and missed penalty, the previous 3-2 home win would have secured a playoff on the basis of head-to-head superiority.

Were Ireland to take a point in Helsinki, and all other results go to form, such as defeats to Sweden and wins over seeds Slovakia and Georgia, then a win in the return over Anna Signeul’s side would give Ireland the upper hand. Sense might prevail and that rematch next September could be moved to the Aviva Stadium to cater for demand.

“I suppose you’d take a draw away from home,” admitted Fahey. “Realistically it wouldn’t be the worst result. A win would be fantastic but a draw is fine, I’d think.”

Finland have a one-track mind of maintaining their perfect start to tee up next month’s trip to Sweden.

They convincingly swept aside Ireland during the 2017 European Championship qualifiers, bettering a 2-0 win at Tallaght by dishing out a 4-1 hammering in Valkeakoski.

They will have multiples of that 1,000 turnout behind them at the national stadium tomorrow, fully expectant to inflict an early, and potentially fatal, blow to Ireland’s ambitions of splitting the leading pair of seeds.

Natalia Kuikka was among the goalscorers in the last competitive meeting with Ireland five years ago and has gone on to become a mainstay at top US outfit Portland Thorns.

The 25-year-old was rested for Finland’s trip to Georgia, which they won 3-0, and is ready for battle against Ireland.

“We fully expect to win this match because we want to qualify for the World Cup,” the defender said about the outlook of the Finns, seeded 25th in the world, seven places above Ireland.

“Of course, Ireland will give us a difficult game. I watched a bit of Ireland’s match against Sweden and they were tough opposition. But all we have to do is find our own weapons to crash Ireland.”

Ireland arrived in the Finnish capital on Saturday on a charter flight and will undergo their final training session this afternoon at the match venue.

2023 World Cup qualifier: Finland v

Ireland, Helsinki Olympic Stadium,

Tomorrow (6.15pm local, 4.15pm Irish). LIVE on RTÉ2.