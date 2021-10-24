Worry for Ireland as Jamie McGrath stretchered off playing for St Mirren

The extent of the hip injury which forced Ireland midfielder Jamie McGrath to be stretchered off today will be known after a scan on Monday.
McGrath sustained the knock in St Mirren’s 2-1 defeat to Rangers, a match they led in through a screamer by former Ireland U21 midfielder Connor Ronan.
Stephen Kenny will be hoping McGrath’s injury doesn’t keep him out of next month’s concluding World Cup qualification double-header against Portugal and Luxembourg. The Meath man excelled in the recent wins over Azerbaijan and Qatar.
“He’ll go for a scan tomorrow and we’ll say our prayers that it isn’t too serious,” said St Mirren boss and Waterford native Jim Goodwin afterwards.
“Jamie tried to overstretch to get on the end of a diagonal ball from Connor and something went.
“We thought he’d had a dead leg or was winded but it turned it to be his hip. We had made all our substitutions. Hindsight is a great thing and we probably wished we’d taken him off immediately.”