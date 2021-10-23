Brace for Foden as Man City brush Brightonaside

Premier League

Brighton & Hove Albion 1

Manchester City 4

A DEVASTATING first half display, illuminated by another outstanding performance by Phil Foden, ensured there would be no repeat of Manchester City’s unexpected defeat at the Amex Stadium last season as Pep Guardiola’s reigning champions moved up to second place in the Premier League.

Foden struck twice after Ilkay Gundogan had put City ahead in the 13th minute to put the visitors in control of the game. Brighton appeared shell-shocked at half-time but were much improved in the second half, eventually reducing the deficit through Alexis Mac Allister’s 81st penalty.

Brighton, who remain fourth, overturned a two-goal deficit in May, but there was never any realistic prospect of them recovering to claim anything from this game. Riyad Mahrez wrapped things up for City in the fifth minute of added time when he was left unmarked 12 yards out.

Guardiola’s side were utterly ruthless in the way they took control of the game in the first half. The sense that Albion were hanging on was evident from the opening minutes and it came as no surprise then that City took the lead.

Brighton didn’t help themselves with keeper Robert Sanchez failing to hold Foden’s looping shot under pressure from Jesus. Bernardo Silva was first onto the loose ball, hooking it back into the six-yard area where Gundogan finished from close range.

If the first goal highlighted there was no margin for error for Brighton in their own box, the second demonstrated City could be just as dangerous after gaining possession at the other of the pitch. A promising Albion attack in the 27th minute ended when Marc Cucurella misdirected a pass and the speed of City’s counter-attack was breathtaking.

Rodri played the ball out to Silva who played a superb through ball that sent Jack Grealish clear. The England winger squared towards Foden who got the final touch after defender Dan Burn attempted to cover.

City were utterly dominant and confirmed their superiority in the 32nd minute when Dunk’s pass was intercepted by Silva in the centre circle - he started a move that ended with Jesus’s shot being deflected in off Foden.

Brighton were much more effective going forward after the break with Leandro Trossard drawing two good saves from Ederson. And Albion finally got their reward after Ederson brought down Enock Mwepu, and Mac Allister converted from the spot.

Brighton & Hove Albion (3-5–2): Sanchez 5; Veltman 5, Dunk 6, Burn 6 (Lamptey 57, 6); March 6, Gross 5 (Mac Allister 72, 6), Moder 7, Lallana 6, Cucurella 6; Maupay 5 (Mwepu 57, 6), Trossard 7.

Subs: Steele, Webster, Connolly, Bissouma, Duffy, Richards.

Manchester City (4-3-3): Ederson 6; Walker 6, Dias 6, Laporte 6, Cancelo 7; Silva 8, Rodri 7, Gundogan 7 (Fernandinho 74, 6); Jesus 8 (Mahrez 86, 6), Foden 9, Grealish 7 (De Bruyne 76, 6).

Subs: Steffen, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko, Palmer, Edozie.

Referee: Kevin Friend 6