Rodrigo to the rescue as Leeds snatch draw with Wolves

Premier League

Leeds Utd 1

Wolves 1

Rodrigo's 93rd minute penalty rescued a point for Leeds although it was another performance and result that added to Marcelo Bielsa’s early-season concerns.

It looked as if Hwang Hee-Chan’s opener would record a fourth straight win for Wolves but halfway through added time, Nelson Semedo tripped impressive young substitute Joe Gelhardt and Rodrigo converted a clinical spot kick.

It was a deserved escape after Leeds had conceded after just nine minutes.

The opening goal was one that encapsulated many of the individual errors that have blighted a worryingly unproductive start to the season for Bielsa’s side as Jack Harrison chased a long Wolves free-kick towards the right-hand corner.

Somehow, he allowed Nelson Semedo to emerge with the ball and, following his cross, there was more poor defensive play as three defenders surrounded Raul Jimenez who, still, got off a shot which deflected into the path of Hwang.

The South Korean was completely unmarked as he nonchalantly swept home his fourth goal in six appearances since joining this summer on a season-long loan from RB Leipzig.

The goal instantly put Leeds on the back foot after a relatively encouraging start to the game and a couple of Raphina corners which had caused problems in the Wolves area.

But, without the injured Patrick Bamford, Leeds looked unlikely to add to their paltry total of seven goals in their opening eight games before this fixture.

There were home concerns after the break when Rayan Ait-Nouri twisted his way past Diego Llorente and was only denied by a sharp save at the foot of his post by Illan Meslier.

And there was another, potentially more damaging, blow to come for the home side on 53 minutes when a Romain Saiss foul on the dangerous Raphina forced the Brazilian to limp off.

Leeds had started the second half with a dangerous Raphina shot bouncing just wide from the edge of the Wolves area and the loss of their best attacking player promised to be costly.

Despite obvious and growing anxieties, the crowd again lifted the team for a final flourish, with Tyler Roberts’ glancing header from Rodrigo’s excellent cross passing just wide of the goal After 78 minutes, Leeds’ best chance of the game fell to substitute Joe Gelhardt which Sa did brilliantly to tip over his cross-bar from just 10 yards.

LEEDS (4-4-2): Meslier 6; Shackleton 5, Llorente 6, Cooper 6, Dallas 5; Raphina 8 (Summerville 54, 6), Klich 5 (Gelhardt 62, 9), Struijk 6, Harrison 5 (Roberts 45, 6); James 6; Rodrigo 7.

Subs not used: Forshaw, Roberts, Klaesson, Phillips, Hjelde, Cresswell, Drameh.

WOLVES (3-4-2-1): Sa 7; Kilman 7, Coady 8, Sais 8; Semedo 6, Dendoncker 6, Moutinho 6 (Neves 88), Ait-Nouri 7 (Hoever 82); Hee-Chan 8, Traore 7 (Podence 75); Jimenez 6.

Subs not used: Trincao, Moulden, Silva, Ruddy, Cundle, Campbell.

Referee: R Jones 6