Chelsea crush Canaries with seven goal rout

Premier League

Chelsea 7

Norwich 0

No Lukaku and Werner, no problem.

Chelsea cruised to their biggest victory of the season – and for some time - to maintain their lead at the top of the Premier League despite the absence of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, their two big-name forwards who were injured during Wednesday's Champions League win over Malmo.

In their place, and in front of the watching England manager Gareth Southgate, a quartet of young Englishmen came up with the goods to see off hapless Norwich, the top-flight's bottom club who had to play the final 25 minutes with ten men after defender Ben Gibson was sent off.

Mason Mount scored a hat-trick with his first goals of the season bookending two goals from Callum Hudson-Odoi, one from Reece James and another for Ben Chilwell, his fourth in five games for club and country.

It was all too easy for the home side, and demonstrated the strength in depth they have, particularly with the huge investment in their academy starting to pay dividends.

Norwich had managed goalless draws in their previous two games, but there was little prospect of a repeat here at Stamford Bridge once Mount opened the scoring in the seventh minute.

Mount became the 16th scorer for Chelsea this season with a goal that was well worth waiting for. Hudson-Odoi had earlier incurred the wrath of Tuchel with the timing of a forward run, so when he got another chance in the seventh minute, he sent in a teasing cross quickly. Norwich's defence only half-cleared the ball to Jorginho, who passed across the edge of the penalty area where Mount was waiting to drill a low shot past Tim Krul into the far corner.

Having not scored in 25 games for club or country, it was little surprise Mount celebrated wildly – and with some profanity, mouthing that it was “about f***ing time!” From that point on, the result was never in doubt.

Hudson-Odoi made it 2-0 with his first goal of the season, in the 18th minute, running on to a superb through ball from Mateo Kovacic to score with a low finish.

James ensured it was a great day for Chelsea's academy when he made it 3-0 shortly before half-time with the best of the bunch. Kovacic and then Jorginho shuttled the ball across the edge of the penalty area to Mount, who rolled it into the path of James who flicked the ball over Krul and into the goal.

Daniel Farke made two changes at half-time, and one of his substitutes, Milot Rashica capitalised on a loose pass from Chilwell to run in on goal, only to be foiled by an outstretched leg from Edouard Mendy.

Normal service resumed soon afterward when Chilwell made amends for that error by scoring the fourth goal, and his fourth in four games for club and country.

Again it was a beautifully worked goal. James started the move deep on the right, and infield to Jorginho, who exchanged passes with Mount and Kovacic. When the Croatian laid the ball into Chilwell's path as he ran forward from the left, the England defender arrowed his low shot into the far corner of goal.

Things went downhill rapidly for Norwich from that point. Hudson-Odoi made it 5-0 in 62nd minute when his cross from the left flew in off defender Max Aarons and Krul was unable to hold the ball. Ben Gibson was then sent off after two clumsy fouls in the space of ten minutes were punished by yellow cards and the inevitable red.

There could have been a lot more goals. Chilwell fired just over the bar, substitutes Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ross Barkley and Hakim Ziyech went close from long range. Krul was called into action more than once, denying Barkley when the former Everton man was in on goal and then tipping over a piledriver from Ziyech.

Krul did even better to save Mount's spot-kick when Andrew Madley awarded a penalty in the closing stages after VAR spotted Matthias Normann handling Antonio Rudiger's shot. But the keeper was seen by the remote referee to move off his line too early, a retake was ordered and Mount thumped the ball past the Norwich keeper.

Mount completed his hat-trick in stoppage time after a great run and unselfish pass from Loftus-Cheek to round off a memorable day for the young Englishman, and his managers at club and international level.

CHELSEA 3-4-3 Mendy 7; Chalobah 7, Thiago Silva 8, Rudiger 8; James 8, Jorginho 8 (Barkley 70), Kovacic 8, Chilwell 8; Mount 9, Havertz 7(Loftus-Cheek 63), Hudson-Odoi 8 (Ziyech 70).

NORWICH CITY 3-3-2-2 Krul 6; Kabak 5, Hanley 5, Gibson 4; Aarons 5, Norman 5, Giannoulis 5 Williams 46); Lees-Melou 5 (Rashica 46), McLean 6; Sargent 5 (Omabamidele 69), Pukki 5

Referee: Andrew Madley 7/10