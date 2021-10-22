FAI Cup: St Pats book Aviva date with clinical display

St Patrick’s Athletic 3 Dundalk 1

Flying Scotsmen Billy King and Matty Smith put St Patrick’s Athletic on track to the FAI Cup final at the Aviva Stadium next month.

King punished sloppy defending to put St Pat's in front.

And while Patrick Hoban drew holders Dundalk level before the break, Smith produced a cracking second.

Teenager Darragh Burns then capped a man-of-the-match display with an audacious third late on.

Dundalk’s first defeat in eight games means they miss out on a record seventh final in a row and are now also unlikely to make Europe for the first time in nine year.

With restrictions fully lifted, a crowd just shy of 5,000 thronged the Inchicore venue, including a thousand or so down from Louth, making for a carnival atmosphere.

And after the kick-off was delayed for several minutes due to the remnants of flares on the pitch, the game almost delivered a lightning start.

Dundalk’s Will Patching surged through midfield to play one-two with Michael Duffy, though his shot lacked the venom to trouble Vitezslav Jaros - with just 21 seconds on referee Neil Doyle’s watch.

Maintaining its frantic start, Saints enjoyed good possession, but it was Dundalk who looked the more penetrating on the counter.

St Pat’s finally really troubled Dundalk for the first time on 25 minutes.

And it was all the work of Burns. The 19-year-old cut inside Darragh Leahy to rifle a shot that Boyle got across to deflect out for a corner.

That roused Saints who found themselves ahead a minute later as they mercilessly punished a Dundalk error.

Sloggett’s loose pass to Dan Cleary was pounced on by the alert King.

Goalkeeper Peter Cherrie compounding the mistake by allowing King’s drive to beat him a little too easily.

Their tails up, a sweeping move almost doubled St Pat’s lead on the half hour.

Chris Forrester and King put Ian Bermingham in down the left, the skipper’s powerful shot arcing inches wide of a post.

But a mistake at the other end would allow Dundalk right back into the game on 41 minutes.

It attempting to control the ball off his chest, 17-year-old Abankwah lost possession to Patching.

He treaded a pass through for the run of bang in-form Hoban who coolly slotted the ball past Jaros for his ninth goal in as many games.

Subbing Abankwah at the break, St Pat’s brought on Jak Hickman as they switched to a flat back four and soon had much more about them going forward.

Within 12 minutes their lead was restored with a goal of real quality.

Burns played a sublime through ball for the perfectly timed run of Smith who finished with stunning precision, rifling his shot into the top corner.

Dundalk struggled to muster a real chance of an equaliser until the 83rd minute when Patching struck a superb dipping volley from some 40 yards.

Jaros was equal to it, acrobatically tipping it over the top for the save of the game.

Burns then added Saints’ gloss on 85 minutes, racing clear from sub Ronan Coughlan’s pass to cheekily dink the ball over Cherrie.

ST PATRICK's ATHLETIC: Jaros; Desmond, Barrett, Abankwah (Hickman, h-t); Lennon (Benson, 6), Lewis; Burns (Griffin, 89), Forrester (McClelland, 78), Bermingham; Smith, King (Coughlan, 78).

DUNDALK: Cherrie; Dummigan (Jurkovskis, 77), Boyle, Cleary, Leahy (Ben Amar, 85); Stanton, Sloggett (Kelly, 72); Murray (McMillan, 77), Patching, Duffy; Hoban.

Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin).