'Wes Canoelahan' - unique tribute to Wes Hoolahan floats in British Colombia

A Norwich City fan living in Canada has floated a special tribute to club legend and former Republic of Ireland international Wes Hoolahan

Englishman Jonathan Thurston moved to his new British Colombian home in 2012 but still follows the Canaries from afar.

And when he recently restored a canoe in canary yellow, Hoolahan, who played 323 times for Norwich over a decade, won naming rights in a poll of Norwich fans.

Thurston told the Norwich Evening News: "Where I live a lot of places aren't accessible without a canoe, so I picked one up on Craig's List which was a good deal, but was pretty run down, so set about restoring it.

"I spent many, many hours sanding it down and fixing it and thought about a few different ideas for how to decorate it and a friend of mine suggested I turn it into a Norwich City boat. I thought 'what a brilliant idea'."

BBC's Rob Butler put out an appeal for a name for the boat through the fanzine show The Scrimmage. And the faithful soon rowed in behind their Dublin darling.

"There were quite a few great ideas — I nearly called it Carrow Row'd and Malky Mackayak was another good one — but as soon as somebody said Wes Canoelahan, I knew that was the one."