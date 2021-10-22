'Wes Canoelahan' - unique tribute to Wes Hoolahan floats in British Colombia

"There were quite a few great ideas — I nearly called it Carrow Row'd"
'Wes Canoelahan' - unique tribute to Wes Hoolahan floats in British Colombia

Wes Canoelahan boat owned by Jonathan Thurston. Pic via @BobRutler

Fri, 22 Oct, 2021 - 13:22
Cian Locke

A Norwich City fan living in Canada has floated a special tribute to club legend and former Republic of Ireland international Wes Hoolahan

Englishman Jonathan Thurston moved to his new British Colombian home in 2012 but still follows the Canaries from afar.

And when he recently restored a canoe in canary yellow, Hoolahan, who played 323 times for Norwich over a decade, won naming rights in a poll of Norwich fans.

Thurston told the Norwich Evening News: "Where I live a lot of places aren't accessible without a canoe, so I picked one up on Craig's List which was a good deal, but was pretty run down, so set about restoring it.

"I spent many, many hours sanding it down and fixing it and thought about a few different ideas for how to decorate it and a friend of mine suggested I turn it into a Norwich City boat. I thought 'what a brilliant idea'."

BBC's Rob Butler put out an appeal for a name for the boat through the fanzine show The Scrimmage. And the faithful soon rowed in behind their Dublin darling.

"There were quite a few great ideas — I nearly called it Carrow Row'd and Malky Mackayak was another good one — but as soon as somebody said Wes Canoelahan, I knew that was the one."

More in this section

West Ham United v KRC Genk - UEFA Europa League - Group H - London Stadium West Ham stay perfect in Europa League with comfortable victory over Genk
Republic of Ireland v Sweden - FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Qualifier Deflected strike breaks Irish hearts despite brave effort
Netherlands Soccer Europa Conference League Maximilian Wittek strike sinks second-string Tottenham side
Fulham v Cardiff City - Sky Bet Championship

Mick McCarthy: 'I don’t listen to the noise'

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up