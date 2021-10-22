Mick McCarthy: 'I don’t listen to the noise'

Former Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy has insisted he feels no nerves as he is braced for a win or bust clash against Middlesbrough on Saturday as he fights for his future at Cardiff City.

After a run of seven successive defeats, one more would almost certainly spell the end for McCarthy who was only appointed by Cardiff in March.

McCarthy has been around the block enough times in more than 1,000 games as a manager to know what is at stake and he is not shying away from the fact.

Tackling a Middlesbrough side managed by his old pal and former Cardiff boss, Neil Warnock, only adds to the intrigue.

McCarthy said: “This is an exceptionally tough spot.

“We have lost seven games on the trot and it would be bonkers for me to say anything else. We have got to get a result.

“If I can get a performance out of the lads, then we can win the game.

“If we don't I will be on the end of another defeat and I'll be in trouble won't I?

“Everybody else keeps building it up as my last game, I've no idea. I can't tell you.

“But I’ve learned not to let that (nerves) affect me.

“I do my best. I’ve got a great support network, family, kids, grandkids, my mates.

“It’s tough, but you’ve got to carry on with your life.

“So, no, I don’t feel any more nervous at all.

“But I do take the can. I am not laying any blame on the players.

“They go out and do what I as them to do to the best of their ability. If it doesn't work out then I can take it as a manager.

“I maintain my consistency in how I behave and how I treat people.

“If we win I’m not singing and dancing, and if not I’m not sulking.

“The players are not walking around on eggshells with me!

“When it is going for you, it keeps going for you.

“When it is not it goes against you.

“You just have to keep going, otherwise you will be in more trouble.

“The mood in the camp is good and if not we wouldn’t have got that performance at Fulham in mid-week.

“I don’t listen to the noise. I don’t go looking to see what people are writing on me or listening to sports programmes talking about what’s happening at Cardiff.

“So that keeps me immune. When I’m at the stadium, I get it. If you’re winning you get the plaudits, if not, you get the stick. I get that, I’ve been doing it long enough.

“I still enjoy coming in training and doing the job. That part of it is enjoyable.

“Then you have to put it into perspective. Enjoy your life and your job and try to turn it around, get the result.

“You can only prepare the players. We have changed things.

We need to make sure the players are motivated and get a performance out of them all.

“If you let everything bother you then your life will be difficult as well.

“It’s trying to find the answer and getting the result.

“At the moment we’re not doing that, so it’s tough. It is down to me and the players to get out of it.”

And as for tackling Warnock, McCarthy added: “I am sure he will get a better welcome than I will, that's for sure!”