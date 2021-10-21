How they rated: Courtney Brosnan best of the Irish in encouraging display

Courtney Brosnan 8: Player of the match. The custodian thwarted Stina Blackstenius early on and produced a great save to tip over Filippa Angeldahl’s long-range 36th-minute effort. However, could do nothing for the opening goal as the deflection wrong-footed her. Pulled off a fine save to deny Blackstenius on 66, then parried Fridolina Rolfo’s drive on 69.

Jamie Finn 5: Left exposed in the first half by balls over the top. Was lucky not to concede a penalty for what seemed a 19th-minute foul on Blackstenius. Booked for a 53rd-minute challenge on Lina Hurtig. Substituted for the final 16 minutes.

Savannah McCarthy 6: A first competitive start for the Galway player. After a slow start, grew into the position on the left of the three centre backs. It was a baptism of fire against Lina Hurtig, Sofia Jakobsson, and Blackstenius, but she equipped herself well.

Louise Quinn 7: The scorer of the winner against Australia last month was middle of the three central defenders. Had a penalty shout turned down midway through the first half. However, the Wicklow native was unlucky that Blackstenius’ shot at goal deflected off her to make it 1-0. More solid in the second half. Pressed in attack in the closing stages.

Niamh Fahey 7: Just weeks after her 34th birthday, the Liverpool player earned her 96th appearance for the Girls in Green. Her experience in organising the rear-guard told in a second half when the home team came under pressure. Helped cancel out Blackstenius’ threat in the latter stages.

Áine O’Gorman 6: The veteran was selected at left full-back in the back five for her 109th cap. Had her hands full all evening dealing with Sofia Jakobsson. Improved defensively in the second period. Switched to the right flank for the final 15 minutes. Made a vital block in stoppage time.

Lucy Quinn 6: Having made a scoring debut against Australia, the Birmingham attacker was handed a competitive debut on the right side of midfield. However, the position meant more tracking back to provide cover for Finn rather than press forward. Flashed an 49th-minute attempt off target. Covered plenty of ground, but no end product.

Megan Connolly 6: The only change to the starting line-up from the side that defeated Australia — coming in for Amber Barrett. Was a willing runner throughout. However, like others, had to defend more than putting the Swedes on the back foot. Fired wide from distance in injury time

Denise O’Sullivan 7: Unluckily, lost her footing at the crucial moment when trying to block Blackstenius’ shot for the goal. Outnumbered at times in the middle of the park by the Swedish midfield trio of Hanna Bennison, Fridolina Rolfo, and Filippa Angeldahl. However, she stuck to the task diligently. Had an 83rd-minute shout for a penalty waved away. Worryingly for Tuesday’s tie against Finland, she left the field with an arm injury.

Katie McCabe 7: It was the Dubliner’s 28th consecutive game to wear the captain’s armband. Deployed further forward on the left wing rather than at left-back, but had to cover the marauding Hanna Glas, who attacked at every opportunity. Slotted in at full-back in the closing stages.

Heather Payne 6: It was a long, lonely night for the 21-year-old asked to lead the front line by herself. Isolated at times. Got no change out of Magdalena Eriksson and Amanda Ilestedt. Ran herself until the role caught up with her. Replaced by Leanne Kiernan with 16 minutes to go.

SUBS:

Leanne Kiernan 6 (for Payne 74): In superb form for Liverpool, the striker was lively when brought on. But like Payne, lacked service.

Amber Barrett 5 (for Finn 74): Asked to patrol the left-wing for the final stages, but unable to have the impact required.

Saoirse Noonan (for Lucy Quinn 90 +3): A first cap for the Shels player, but no time to make any impression.