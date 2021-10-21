Courtney Brosnan: Ireland must build on performance as WNT eye Finland

Ireland goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan says it is important that Vera Pauw's side build on from their brave performance for the rest of the World Cup qualifiers, despite defeat to Sweden in Tallaght.
Brosnan, player of the match in the defeat had no chance with the Sweden goal as Stina Blackstenius' shot took a wicked deflection off Louise Quinn to give the visitors the win in what was Ireland's first game of the campaign.
"I think we can be really, really proud of the performance we put in," the New Jersey-born stopper said.
"It's a really positive start to the campaign and we're just looking to take that performance against Sweden and carry that onto Finland and moving forward for the rest of the campaign so obviously it just shows what we are capable of and we can be proud of ourselves.
"Obviously, we are disappointed that we lost but holding our own against Sweden is something to be proud of, for sure."
While little could be done for the goal, overall it was a solid defensive outing, which meant the hosts could go on the attack late on to try - ultimately in vain - to snatch a late equaliser.
"We worked really hard not to concede goals and the girls put in such an unbelievable effort tonight," Brosnan said, "we can be proud of the fight to keep out their amazing front line."