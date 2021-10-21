Courtney Brosnan: Ireland must build on performance as WNT eye Finland

Ireland goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan says it is important that Vera Pauw's side build on from their brave performance for the rest of the World Cup qualifiers, despite defeat to Sweden in Tallaght.

Brosnan, player of the match in the defeat had no chance with the Sweden goal as Stina Blackstenius' shot took a wicked deflection off Louise Quinn to give the visitors the win in what was Ireland's first game of the campaign.