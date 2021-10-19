Talented Sweden side pose tough test for Vera Pauw's Ireland

Sweden’s biggest grumble during their press activities for Thursday's World Cup qualifier against Ireland was their paucity of Ballon D’Or candidates.

After a spectacular year, when they ended the 44-match unbeaten run of world champions USA on their way to the silver medal at the Olympics, the sense of being short-changed on the 20-player shortlist was evident.

“Many more should have made the list,” said Olivia Schough from their Dublin base about her team-mates. Fridolina Rolfo had a fantastic Olympics, as did Caroline Seger.”

A small mercy for Ireland is that Seger, Europe’s most capped player, misses the trip to injury. It’s not like last month’s friendly against Australia, who were missing a clutch of regulars. The berth in the side belonging to 223-times capped Seger will be taken by an able deputy without weakening the team. Fellow midfielder Hanna Bennison, aged just 19, was snapped up by Everton in the summer in their record transfer on a “substantial six-figure sum”.

Everywhere across their squad, the Swedes possess depth. Starting with their Ballon D’Or contenders, Magdalena Eriksson and Stina Blackstenius, to Rolfo, the striker recruited by Champions League winners Barcelona from Wolfsburg, Ireland will be facing quality in abundance.

They are scattered around Europe, from Bayern Munich to Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain, with a sprinkling at English clubs Chelsea, Manchester City, and Everton but several have opted to stay at home. That’s because of the reputation of the Damallsvenskan, the league won by FC Rosengard at the weekend. It’s not just their players who are in demand, as Arsenal swooped for Jonas Eidevall to lead their Women’s Super League revival.

Keeping hold of their best talent amid interest from wealthier and higher profiles leagues is the perennial struggle. Top side BK Hacken dropped Julia Zigiotti Olme and Emma Kullberg ahead of their international gathering after they turned down contract extensions.

Hacken's other star Blackstenius has already spread her wings across Europe, spending two seasons at Montpellier but snubbed offers from English and Bundesliga clubs to return home.

Ireland U19 manager Dave Connell saw the striker in action when his side beat the Swedes at the European Championships in 2014 and cites examples of the graduates from that tournament to illustrate the chasm in club professionalism between the nations.

“Sweden have their structures in place for 20 years,” he said. “We had a really good group but the difference was the Swedes were obviously going into good structures.

“They’re continuously doing that. Their players go into mainland leagues across Europe, the likes of Germany, where they’d be playing in the top divisions for the top clubs.

Playing against good players in training makes a huge difference. That’s the best footballing education you can get.

“Sweden have gone on to great things, getting the silver at the Olympics.

“From our squad, Katie McCabe, Clare Shine and Megan Connolly went on to play professionally but a lot of our players drifted. We need more players in professional environments.”

Whereas this game is Ireland’s first of the campaign, the Swedes have already started with two wins against Slovakia and Georgia.

Vera Pauw has already acknowledged that second place is the realistic target, making Tuesday’s visit to Finland the more important fixture of the double-header, but they will enjoy testing themselves against what have become officially the best team in Europe.

In years to come, the 4,000 at Tallaght Stadium may recall their privilege of watching them first-hand.