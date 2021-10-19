Football rumours: Arsenal and Leicester linked with Mohamed Elyounoussi swoop

A strong start to the season reportedly has the eyes of bigger clubs on Southampton’s Mohamed Elyounoussi, while Mohamed Salah reportedly wants some £400,000 per week to re-sign with Liverpool
Southampton’s Mohamed Elyounoussi (Simon Galloway/PA)

Tue, 19 Oct, 2021 - 10:44
PA

What the papers say

A strong start to the season reportedly has the eyes of bigger clubs on Southampton’s Mohamed Elyounoussi. The Sun cites the Daily Record as saying Arsenal are monitoring the winger, who has scored four goals and provided two assists in seven appearances for Saints this term. But the papers add Leicester are also interested in the 27-year-old Norway international.

Mohamed Salah wants some £400,000 per week to re-sign with Liverpool, according to the Telegraph. The Egypt forward, 29, has scored an impressive 135 goals in 214 games for the Reds to be currently rated one of the world’s best players.

Roberto Martinez is among a list of experienced managers being linked with the top job at Newcastle (Richard Sellers/PA)

A trio of managers are being considered to replace Steve Bruce at Newcastle, according to reports. Roberto Martinez, Steven Gerrard and Unai Emery are the leading contenders to take over at St James’ Park, reports the Times. The 48-year-old Martinez has been in charge of Belgium since leaving Everton in 2016 while Gerrard, 41, is manager of Rangers and former Arsenal boss Emery, 49, is now at Villarreal.

The Mail quotes French outlet Le10Sport as reporting Paris St Germain will attempt to recruit Erling Haaland, 21, or 33-year-old Robert Lewandowski if Kylian Mbappe leaves the club next year. The 22-year-old Mbappe has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid and PSG’s top priority is replacing him with Borussia Dortmund and Norway forward Haaland.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling (Nick Potts/PA)

Raheem Sterling: Marca reports Manchester City want 80million euros (£68m) for the 26-year-old England forward, who is being courted by Barcelona.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: Lazio have told Liverpool that bidding for the Serbia midfielder, 26, starts at £67m, according to Calciomercato.

Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

Bohemians let points slip against 10-man Shamrock Rovers

