Megan Connolly: ‘The women’s game is progressing yet you still see stuff like this’

Media day for Ireland’s World Cup qualifier against group favourites Sweden on Thursday and Megan Connolly is prepared for the routine question about her tattoos.

Stretching her forearms into extended positions, she’s invited to pick her favourite.

“Ah, that would be my first — ‘everything happens for a reason’,” the Cork native beamed on Monday about the slogan cursively inked on her right arm.

And the other side? “You need only to be still.”

Combined, they portray an individual philosophical in her outlook. No wonder she majored in psychology while on a football scholarship at Florida State University.

Connolly as a teen was destined for a career in sport, even following her brother Luke into GAA if she so chose, but her football pathway centred on living in the moment. She conjured some magic ones along the way.

Travelling stateside was a decision based on sport, educational and lifestyle criteria, a precursor to concentrating on football in England.

In the three seasons since moving to Brighton, many of the game’s global stars have joined her in the Women’s Super League but she’s felt a sense of belonging among them.

Scoring the goal in February to end Chelsea’s two-year unbeaten run validated that status.

It was a similar feeling all of seven years ago at the age of 17 in an Ireland jersey. Facing Sweden at the U19 European Championship finals, her wondrous free-kick sealed a 2-1 win which progressed the Girls in Green to the semi-finals.

Thursday brings another duel against the Yellow Wall. Sweden have pushed on since that shock defeat against Ireland by officially becoming the best side in Europe.

They are second in the Fifa rankings behind world champions USA and roaring favourites to sweep all aside in Group A bulldozing towards the 2023 World Cup. Calm before the storm it may be but capturing additional moments is the target for the graduate of College Corinthians.

“That free-kick was from 65 yards out,” she jokes about her screamer to slay the Swedes in Oslo.

“It was something I’ll never forget; a great memory to enter the history books. That was a long time ago and won’t have any bearing on Thursday but if you look at football, anything can happen on the day.

“Chelsea were one of the best teams in England when we beat them and went on to be one of the best teams in Europe.

“So many things went into that win. It wasn’t just luck. Everyone was on their game executing the gameplan. It was a proper team display which gave us a chance.

“That’s important for this international against Sweden. We have to get Vera’s gameplan and execute it.”

Executing a number on the Swedes along the lines they inflicted three weeks ago in the 3-2 win over Australia appears the strategy. This is another mismatch in terms of seeding — Ireland lagging back in 33 —but an adherence to the principles on show in conquering the travelling Matildas is a must. Connolly was back in Brighton, nursing a calf strain, while watching her teammates bring a seven-game losing run to a stylistic halt.

“We pride ourselves on being solid defensively and it paid off against Australia,” she said.

“Louise Quinn got the winner but was player of the match from centre-back. We’ve to do the same and try to exploit any weakness Sweden have.

“They are one of the best sides in the world, as we all saw by their silver medal at the Olympics. But we’ve made ourselves hard to beat and plan to be as best we can, rather than going out expecting to get an amazing result.”

Although Connolly’s positivity is a breath of fresh air, even she was left gasping by the recent revelations in the USA.

Paul Riley was fired from North Carolina Courage — the club Ireland internationals Denise O’Sullivan and Diane Caldwell play at —following accusations of “sexual coercion” by two of his former players, Sinead Farrelly and Mana Shim, at Portland Thorns. That story, coupled with the lack of oversight by the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), has sent the shockwaves shaking across the women’s game, leading to player demonstrations during matches in other countries, including England.

“When it all came out in the media, that was the first I’d seen or heard of it,” Connolly said of the overall climate of safety amongst women’s players.

“You see the women’s game is progressing yet you still see stuff like this happening and it’s unacceptable.”

Also speaking on Monday, Ireland captain Katie McCabe indicated the teams will stage their own action in Thursday’s World Cup qualifier before a sold-out crowd of 4,000 at Tallaght Stadium.

“We haven’t decided whether or not to do it or not but you saw the pictures that went around that weekend,” said the Arsenal winger. “We did it ourselves with Everton and on a stage like Sky Sports it shows awareness and people are asking questions ‘why are they doing this?’

“I think it opens people’s minds, so I think it is important. We haven’t spoken to Sweden about it but there will be a conversation.”

