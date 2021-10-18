Arsenal fortunate, Crystal Palace frustrated after Lacazette grabs late draw

Premier League: Arsenal 2 Crystal Palace 2

Patrick Vieira admitted his first return to Arsenal as a manager would be emotional. It was clear from the sight of the Frenchman sinking to his knees when Alexandre Lacazette equalised deep into added time, however, that the Crystal Palace manager’s overriding feeling was one of frustration and bitter disappointment.

Palace had appeared on course for only a second league win of the season when they recovered after falling behind to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s early strike. Christian Benteke and Odsonne Edouard capitalised on second-half errors, first from Thomas Partey and then from Albert Sambi Lokonga, two of the latest holding midfielders charged with filling the role in which Vieira excelled in for the Gunners, to give the visitors a deserved lead.

Vieira’s homecoming didn’t end in the way he hoped, however, with Lacazette firing home after Palace had failed to clear a corner in the fifth minute of added time to extend Arsenal’s unbeaten run to six games.

Mikel Arteta, the Gunners manager, will know his side were fortunate but were rewarded for their unwillingness to concede defeat. For Vieira and his players, though, this was an opportunity missed after recovering from a spirited Arsenal start.

The home side were rewarded for a positive opening when Aubameyang made the breakthrough in the eighth minute.

The Arsenal striker showed great awareness to finish but the opening was created by Pepe’s willingness to chase a loose ball before advancing into the penalty area after a neat exchange of passes with Takehiro Tomiyasu. The winger’s attempt to curl a shot inside the far post was parried by Palace keeper Vicente Guaita and Aubameyang was on hand to volley home from close range.

Palace had been dealt a blow before kick-off when Wilfried Zaha was ruled out with illness and initially it looked as though there was little chance of the winger’s teammates improving on the alarming record of having won just three of the last 23 league games when they were without the Ivory Coast winger.

Vieira’s side grew into the game after falling behind, however, with Edouard, moved to the left to replace Zaha, the source of the visitors' most promising attacking moves. Benteke, though, was unable to make more of two opportunities when he found space on the edge of the Arsenal area.

Arteta’s decision to go with one holding midfielder began to look less convincing as Palace took control of extended periods of the first half while the Gunners were limited to the occasional counter-attack. And it took a superb save from Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale from a Conor Gallagher to prevent the visitors from reaching half-time on level terms.

A switch came at half-time when Sambi Lokonga replaced Bukayo Saka who was unable to continue after taking a heavy kick from James McArthur, who was booked having been fortunate to avoid a yellow card for another foul minutes earlier.

Any hope Arteta might have had that his side would quickly re-assert themselves disappeared, though, when Partey was hurried into a misplaced pass and Benteke, demonstrating a sharpness that had been missing earlier, moved past Gabriel before drilling a low shot past Ramsdale.

Palace’s 73rd-minute second came after another error, this time from Lokonga who lost possession in the Palace half allowing Gallagher to launch a counter-attack that was finished superbly by Edouard.

But there would be a final twist when Lacazette struck.

Arsenal (4-1-4-1): Ramsdale 7; Tomiyasu 6, White 6, Gabriel 6, Tierney 6; Partey 5 (Martinelli 82, 6); Pepe 6, Smith Rowe 6, Odegaard 4 (Lacazette 67, 7), Saka 6 (Sambi Lokonga 46, 6); Aubameyang 6.

Subs not used: Leno, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Soares, Tavares, Elneny.

Crystal Palace (4-3-3): Guaita 7; Ward 6, Andersen 7, Guehi 7, Mitchell 6; Gallagher 8, Milivojevic 6 (Kouyate 67, 6), McArthur 6; Ayew 7 (Olise 70, 6), Benteke 7, Edouard 8 (Tomkins 82, 6).

Subs not used: Butland, Hughes, Mateta, Schlupp, Clyne, Kelly.

Referee: M Dean 6