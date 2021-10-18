Bohemians let points slip against 10-man Shamrock Rovers

SHAMROCK ROVERS 1 (Towell 69) BOHEMIANS 1 (Burt 38)

A horrendous goalkeeping error by stand-in Bohemians stopper Stephen Guinness handed 10-man Shamrock Rovers another point on their march towards retaining their title.

Deservedly ahead at Tallaght Stadium through Liam Burt’s 38th-minute finish, the understrength Gypsies were punished for spurning a litany of chances to add a second.

Having lost Pico Lopes to a straight red card on the stroke of half-time, Rovers had to dig in to avoid slipping further behind.

That they did before exposing McGuinness in his first real test of the night after being called in to replace regular stopper James Talbot, injured in the warm-up.

Richie Towell’s speculative low shot from 30 yards should have been easy for the goalkeeper to gather but he misjudged the flight, allowing the ball through his grasp and looping into the top corner.

Substitute Aidamo Emakhu could have nicked it for Rovers in stoppage time when sent clear but McGuinness redeemed himself by thwarting the teen from close-range.

The Hoops now require just six points from their final five matches to clinch back-to-back titles for the first time since 2011. For Bohs, this was a missed opportunity to move into firm contention for European qualification.

Eight minutes in, Rovers fashioned what would be their one and only chance of the first half. Rory Gaffney’s left-wing centre was laid off by Towell into the path of Dylan Watts whose shot was deflected out for a corner.

Promise Omochere was deployed in place of the injured Georgie Kelly as the lone striker for Bohs and struggled to impose himself, his first touch often letting him down after neat build-up play from deep.

Their Scottish duo of Ali Coote and Burt were instead providing the threat off the flanks, the latter flashing wide a shot on the turn following a well-worked move from Keith Buckley’s throw-in from the right.

That came just past the half-hour and triggered the visitors’ best spell of the tie.

Alan Mannus had to be alert to push away Dawson Devoy’s rasping 20-yard shot but the goalkeeper could do little in preventing Burt opening the scoring.

From a breakaway, Coote fed Devoy inside his own half and his pass down the right line released Omochere who squared for Keith Ward inside the box. He, in turn, supplied the final pass across the six-yard area for the unmarked Burt to prod past the ‘keeper.

Omochere then forced Lopes to drag him down on the edge of the box, prompting Neil Doyle to deem it a professional foul and issue a red card.

Coote blasted that free over the crossbar and Burt was also off-target shortly after the restart with an arrowed shot on the run. Again, accuracy cost them as Coote ghosted in at the back post before Omochere outjumped Mannus but headed over. The striker was also profligate when sent clear by Ward, hesitating before Mannus smothered the chance.

However, stray passing from McGuinness invited pressure and Hoare almost capitalised from a Dylan Watts’ corner, nodding wide, before Towell rescued a point through an unlikely route.

Roared on by an attendance fully composed of Rovers fans, they almost gave them more to shout about as they dominated the final stages. Ronan Finn had an effort deflected wide but Emakhu got on the end of two more openings, his volley tipped over before McGuinness denied him the winner.

Rovers manager Stephen Bradley said: “I feel we should win the game. We started okay but let the game drift and were sloppy. We allowed Bohs into the game and they were stronger in the last 20 minutes of the first half."

On the red card, he said: "It's a disgraceful decision. It seems every time we play Bohs, Neil Doyle is the refeee. When you see it back, Seán Gannon was standing right there beside Pico."

SHAMROCK ROVERS: A Mannus; S Gannon, R Lopes, L Grace; R Finn, D Watts (N Farrugia 67), G O’Neill (C McCann 41), R Towell, B Cotter (S Kavanagh 87, inj, G Burke 89); D Mandroiu (A Emakhu 67), R Gaffney (A Greene 67).

BOHEMIANS: S McGuinness; R Feely (C Levingston 90), R Cornwall, C Kelly, A Breslin; K Buckley, A Coote (R Idowu 80), K Ward (J Mullins 73), D Devoy, L Burt (A Lyons 90); P Omochere.

Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin).