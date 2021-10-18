Katie McCabe hopes to transfer stellar Arsenal form onto international stage

Ireland captain Katie McCabe plans to transfer her stellar form at Arsenal onto the international stage in Thursday’s World Cup qualification opener against Sweden.

The Scandinavians will arrive at Tallaght having come within a penalty shootout of winning the gold medal at the Olympics in July and taken a maximum six points from their opening pair of qualifiers against Slovakia (1-0) and Georgia (4-0).

A necessity to postpone Ireland’s opener in Georgia last month due to red-list travel restrictions has left Vera Pauw’s side meeting the top two seeds in the pool over the space of five days.

After Thursday’s tussle against the Swedes, Ireland travel to the Helsinki Olympic Stadium to face Finland, their likely rivals for second spot and a playoff for the 2023 World Cup.

McCabe is Ireland’s in-form player, following up last season’s feat of finishing the joint-top assist maker by scoring in three successive games for Women’s Super League leaders Arsenal. Her chipped finish against Everton is already in the mix for goal of the season.

International strides have been more difficult to make during the 26-year-old’s career.

Her missed penalty away in Kiev and Áine O'Gorman’s own-goal combined to hand Ukraine the playoff berth from their group for next year’s deferred Euros.

That 1-0 defeat last October featured in a seven-game losing streak which Ireland finally ended in style last month by defeating Australia 3-2 in a friendly.

"I'm enjoying my football of course,” said McCabe, who has bagged 10 goals in 53 caps. “It's been a great start to the season for Arsenal.

“It's been a pretty tight schedule but I'm hoping to bring that form into the next week and hopefully get results.

“International football is about testing yourself against the best, and no better way to start than against Sweden.

"We're confident in ourselves, we have great players and and we'll prepare well.

"I'm absolutely confident in this squad and what we're capable of. McCabe was speaking after the FAI confirmed Cadbury as an associate sponsor of the women’s squad, following up the recent announcement of Sky as primary sponsor.

FAI chairman Roy Barrett said: "Women's football is a core pillar of the FAI. And in terms of encouraging debate around the women's game in the country, it's one thing talking about it but it's another having a set of sponsors supporting it. Something is happening here."

In squad news, midfielder Roma McLaughlin has replaced Kyra Carusa who picked up a knock on club duty in Denmark. Saoirse Noonan has emerged as an injury doubt too and has undergone a scan.

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad: Goalkeepers: Grace Moloney (Reading), Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Eve Badana (DLR Waves), Amanda Budden (Shelbourne).

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Claire Walsh (Glasgow City), Diane Caldwell (North Carolina Courage), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Savannah McCarthy (Galway WFC), Éabha O'Mahony (Boston College), Áine O'Gorman (Peamount United).

Midfielders: Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Niamh Farrelly (Glasgow City), Ciara Grant (Shelbourne), Aoibheann Clancy (Wexford Youths), Jessica Ziu (Shelbourne), Roma McLaughlin (Central Connecticut State University), Katie McCabe (Arsenal).

Forwards: Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Rianna Jarrett (London City Lionesses), Heather Payne (Florida State University), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Saoirse Noonan (Shelbourne), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City).