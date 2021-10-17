Liverpool's defensive rock making Klopp's men the team to fear once again

Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip were the only two Liverpool outfield players not dashing to congratulate Roberto Firmino after he completed his hat-trick with his side's fifth goal in this emphatic victory.

The two pillars of Jurgen Klopp's defence were making their way in their own time but were more preoccupied by an animated discussion about a potentially dangerous Watford attack that had just been averted.

Make no mistake, this Liverpool side is back to its free-scoring best of the 2020 side that ended the 30-year wait for a league title but just as important to their potential success this season is a renewed focus on stopping the opposition playing.

Contract talks with Mo Salah's agent might be top of the Liverpool board's agenda but Klopp and his players clearly have their eyes on the prize on the pitch.

This was supposed to be a challenge against a Watford side boosted by the appointment of inspirational Italian coach Claudio Ranieri, complicated by the enforced unavailability of both Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker and defensive shield Fabinho, due to their international duty with Brazil.

Now Klopp knows he has other top players he can rely on in what is sometimes criticised as a squad weak in depth.

It is not by chance they are the only undefeated team in the Premier League this season. Nor is it a fluke this win leaves them unbeaten in 20 matches in all competitions, the best stretch of Klopp's reign and unsurpassed on Merseyside since Roy Evans was in charge back in the spring of 1996.

The return to fitness of Van Dijk is clearly crucial and the confidence he gives others around him invaluable. A backwards header to himself, followed by a cushioned first time half volley pass summed up his level of control at Vicarage Road, but there was more to this shut out than the Dutch master.

At full-back, Trent Alexander-Arnold made a hugely impressive return from injury and it was the young England international who made decisive blocks and raids forward to set the tone before Sadio Mane's opening goal.

In goal, Alisson was not missed at all thanks to Ireland's very own Caoimhín Kelleher, who followed his midweek clean sheet against Qatar with another exemplary display. Adrian is now very much third choice at Anfield and that will not change bar injury.

Kelleher did not have a save to make in the first half, as Watford were allowed a paltry 16% of possession. So it was even more impressive when he stayed alert to make a sensational second-half save from Ismaila Sarr.

Matip and Van Dijk look as solid as a rock in the middle and, in the absence of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson once again showed his versatility with a virtuoso display as a deep-lying midfielder.

Tougher tests than what proved to be a woeful Watford side lie in wait this week with Tuesday night's Champions League visit to Atletico Madrid and old foes Manchester United lie in wait at the weekend.

That could mean some action for Joe Gomez, as Klopp bids to nurture the health of his Matip and Van Dijk with a player he believes should be starting for Gareth Southgate's England side, even though he is struggling to dislodge Matip at club level.

Last season's injury problems are, for now, an increasingly distant memory and what a difference they are making to the atmosphere around the club.

A booming five-goal win is enough to raise a smile on the most pessimistic of Liverpool fans, but more of the same this week should erase any lingering doubts about their title credentials.

Yes, they have the best player in the world today in Mo Salah – and his fellow strikers Sadio Mane and Firmino are back on form too – but it is their defensive rock that is once again making Liverpool the team to fear.