Drogheda United relegate Longford Town

Premier Division: Drogheda 2 Longford Town 0

Drogheda picked up a crucial three points in their battle to avoid the drop as second half strikes from Darragh Markey and Mark Doyle gave Tim Clancy’s side a facile 2-0 win over basement side Longford Town which ultimately relegated the away side.

It leaves Drogs four points above Waterford in the relegation playoff place and they are only six points behind Sligo Rovers in 3rd such is the bunched nature of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Longford, who needed to notch a first away win of the season and hope results went their way, started brightly and Darragh Nugent forced David Odumosu into an early saved as he punched his free kick away at the near post.

The hosts struggled to assert themselves for the first 20 minutes but then Doyle and James Brown took control of proceedings as the former hit the post after Aaron O’Driscoll made a hash of a clearance before Brown dragged a left footed rebound wide with the goal at his mercy.

Brown was rampant down the right hand side all night and he was left aghast when his cross flashed across the face of goal, evading the onrushing Chris Lyons.

After the half hour mark, Doyle forced Lee Steacy into a stunning save with a snap shot from 20 yards.

The Longford stopper went from hero to zero six minutes after the restart as he fumbled Doyle’s effort allowing Markey to steal a march and force it home.

After a lull in the game, Drogs doubled their advantage midway through the second period after Markey turned provider for Doyle who got between the central defenders and headed the ball back across goal and into the far corner.

Longford were unable to mount a late comeback in a desperate attempt to prevent their inevitable relegation as Drogheda held on for a comfortable win, meaning Daire Doyle’s charges must spend the remainder of the season planning for life in the First Division.

DROGHEDA UNITED: David Odumosu; Conor Kane, James Brown (c) (James Clarke 90), Dane Massey, Daniel O’Reilly, Joe Redmond; Gary Deegan, Darragh Markey (Luke Heeney 72), Killian Phillips; Mark Doyle, Chris Lyons (Jordan Adeyemo 72).

LONGFORD TOWN: Lee Steacy; Shane Elworthy, Ben Lynch, Aaron O’Driscoll; Aodh Dervin, Michael McDonnell, Darragh Nugent (Aaron McNally 84), Aaron Robinson; Dean Byrne (Dylan Grimes 61), Rob Manley (Conor Davis 68), Dean Williams.