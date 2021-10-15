Derry City edge St Pat’s in Brandywell thriller

Premier Division: Derry City 1 St Patrick’s Athletic 0

St Patrick’s Athletic will feel hard done by following a narrow defeat at the hands of Derry City after what proved a thrilling encounter at a packed Brandywell.

While the win keeps the Foyleside club in the challenge for European football, St Pat’s slender title hopes have more or less disappeared.

In what proved a sensational game, Pat’s bossed the clear-cut chances during a frenetic first half and really should have entered the break in front.

Pat’s got into their slick passing mode almost immediately, causing Derry no shortage of problems.

That early effort almost reaped dividends after just five minutes, when a cross from Darragh Burns found the head of Matty Smith, who sent the ball crashing off the Derry upright.

Seven minutes later, Smith sent through one-on-one with home keeper Nathan Gartside, who managed to get a block on the shot.

Having finally settled, Derry threatened in the 17th minute. A superb ball over the top from Ronan Boyce saw Jamie McGonigle launch into a spectacular scissors kick, the striker’s shot pushed wide of his post by Pat’s keeper, Vitezslav Jaros, at the expense of a corner.

Three minutes later Junior Ogedi-Uzosent’s fellow midfielder Evan McLaughlin raced into the danger area, but the youngster appeared to dwell in possession rather than take the first-time shot before he was eventually blocked out.

The visitors really should have broken the deadlock in the 35th minute when Smith broke with great pace on the counter. However, he failed to take advantage, his poor shot failing to hit the target.

Stephen O’Donnell’s side finished the half in the ascendancy, but they failed to find the net when well placed.

Derry defender Cameron McJannet denied Chris Forrester from close range, while Ciaran Coll managed to hack the ball clear before Smith could pounce.

Burns tested Gartside four minutes into the second half as the well-organised visitors remained on the offensive.

Derry moved into the driving seat in the 64th minute, the goal fashioned by a superb move on the right flank. Boyce robbed a Pat’s defender of possession before sending McGonigle racing forward. His sensational deep cross was met by the head of Junior, who powered the ball home from 12 yards.

Noise levels reached a crescendo and the home side grew in confidence.

O’Donnell introduced three substitutions and one sub, Jason McClelland forced Gartside into a low save four minutes after entering the fray.

At the latter stages, controversy reigned when a player from each side were sent off by referee Rob Harvey. In the 83rd minute, St Pat’s sub, Ryan Coughlin was shown a straight red card when he appeared to raise his elbow to make contact with Ciaran Coll. As both sets of players reacted, Derry’s Danny Lafferty was shown a second yellow for reacting, having been booked minutes earlier.

Sam Bone was denied by Gartside from close range as the ‘Candystripes’ held out during a nervous six additional minutes.

Derry City: Gartside; Boyce, Toal, McJannet, Coll; Harkin, McLaughlin (Malone, 58); Ogedi-Uzokwe, Thomson, Lafferty; McGonigle (Fitzgerald, 89).

St. Pat’s Athletic: Jaros; Bone (Nwoko, 89), Desmond, Abankwah (Coughlan, 81), Griffin (Bermingham, 74); Burns, Lennon (Benson, 74), Lewis; King (McClelland, 74), Smith, Forrester.

Referee: R. Harvey (Dublin).