Richard Forrest opens new horizons as sleeping giant Waterford move closer to safety

Premier Divison: Waterford 4 Finn Harps 1

Whereas one sleeping giant, Newcastle United, is being revived by Middle-East money, funding from a corner of East London is driving the survival bid of another, Waterford.

A League of Ireland club was not what Richard Forrest had in mind when he set about identifying a project to invest in. English non-league entities were in the mix until a mutual friend, Mitchell Cowling, namechecked Lee Power. Five years earlier, Power was also in the market and lured by the idiosyncrasies of Waterford.

Forrest liked what he heard and ponied up for one third of Power’s shares but his first trip to the south-east in June threatened to derail his investment.

“My son George and I were quarantined at an Air B&B in Tramore, looking out the window at the rain,” recalls the owner of a childcare nursery chain.

It was natural for the Forrests to be feeling the blues. Waterford were rock bottom in every sense, anchored to the foot of the table from 12 defeats of their opening 14 games.

While Power’s recruitment of John Sheridan in 2020 proved a masterstroke, helping them mount a challenge for Europe, another former Irish international was not as good in the dugout.

Kevin Sheedy’s stint and that of assistant Mike Newell met premature end once they dropped local legend Brian Murphy.

Off the field, the weather report was similarly suspect. Storms brewed in every direction, from stadium bans on fans and media to lax Covid-19 protocols stretching their shallow pool.

Drogheda United’s 7-0 crushing of an U19 bunch deputising for their first-team in isolation accounted for their nadir.

If Waterford needed Forrest’s business acumen and chequebook, then he needed convincing. Once released from the room with a narrow view, his eyes were opened up to new horizons. A couple of meetings later and he was hooked. Not quite to John Mullane’s “I love me county” levels but close.

“From speaking to a few people like academy manager Mike Geoghegan and general manager Martin Dunphy, I realised what this club can be,” he explained.

“I wanted the lot because I don’t like sharing anything. Lee gave me quite a good deal and, if we go down, I’d want to go alone.” That was a distinct probability when he assumed full control.

Marc Bircham was enticed into the vacancy from the Bahamas FA, his past dealings at QPR with Murphy smoothing the bedding-in process in Covid times. On offer was a competitive, yet not limitless, budget, sufficient to attract a slew of acquisitions during the July transfer window.

The lessons of Forrest’s predecessor Power losing close to €2m from his venture were heeded.

“In fairness to Lee, he invested to qualify for Europe, which the team did but were denied their place in 2019 over the name change of the club,” said the owner about the episode two years which Power continues to feel “sour” about.

“Mark needed funds from me for players to avoid us getting relegated. My ambition is to take Waterford into Europe again — something I wouldn’t get by buying an English club up to Championship level — but first things first.” There was no splurge like the Saudi Geordies are planning. Through contacts of Cowling, son of Colchester United owner Robbie, a particular profile was sought.

Anthony Wordsworth brought the experience into midfield which the energetic local pair Shane Griffin and Niall O’Keefe lacked, as did another Déise man to the defence, former Ireland international Eddie Nolan.

Pace and panache were the vital ingredients called for in attack. Step forward Phoenix Patterson and Junior Quitirna, a pair of 21-year-olds, released in the summer by Watford and Charlton Athletic respectively.

The duo grabbed a goal apiece either side of half-time to put the hosts in command against Finn Harps.

A moment of madness with 17 minutes left by Murphy led to him being sent off and conceding a penalty that Tunde Owalabi converted. There would be no comeback as stoppage-time goals from John Martin and Quitirna’s second wrapped up the rout.

A turnaround to rival their great escape of 2005 — which sent Shamrock Rovers down — is in gathering steam.

Friday night’s win moves them to within a single point of eight placed Harps, with six games remaining to rise from the relegation playoff spot.

Of their 14 matches since the start of July, only the top two of Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic have inflicted defeats on Waterford. Within that run is the bonus of a march to the FAI Cup semi-final against Bohemians next Friday.

In keeping with the healthy turnouts at the RSC since fans were returned — 1,718 filed in on Friday night — demand is sky-high for the away section at Dalymount.

Don’t be surprised to see Forrest amongst them, banging a drum, having fully immersed himself with the locals, both on Twitter and in-person.

“I’m confident we’ll be safe and reach the FAI Cup final but, if we get relegated, I’m not going to walk away,” he said.

“We’re already talking to players about long-term contracts. There’s a lot to build on, and my ultimate goal is for the first-team to be made up of at least 50% graduates from the Academy.” The sleeping giant has awoken.

WATERFORD: B Murphy; G Halford, K Ferguson, E Nolan, J Stafford; A Wordsworth, S Griffin (M Connor 73), N O’Keefe; J Martin, J Quitirna, P Patterson.

FINN HARPS: G Doherty (M McGinley 34); D Webster, K Sadiki, S McEleney, J Mustoe; K O’Sullivan (M Timlin 74), R Rainey, M Coyle (L Rudden 87), D Hawkins (J Dunleavy 46); T Owolabi, A Foley.

Referee: Graham Kelly (Cork).