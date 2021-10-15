Cobh Ramblers show class in victory over champions Shelbourne

League of Ireland First Division: Cobh Ramblers 2 Shelbourne 0

Recently crowned League of Ireland First Division champions Shelbourne fell to defeat against a determined Cobh Ramblers at St Colman’s Park on Friday night.

Cobh made it two wins on the bounce and they were full value for this victory over Ian Morris's side.

Shels, who will be back playing Premier Division football for the 2022 campaign, went close early on when Ryan Brennan forced Cobh keeper Sean Barron into a save with an effort from distance.

Ramblers, who began well, went into the lead in the 20th minute when Ben O’Riordan got the final touch to a fine corner kick from David O’Leary.

Things got even better for Ramblers with 32 minutes played when the hosts doubled their advantage. Showing a predator instinct in front of goal, Danny O'Connell evaded the Shels defence and blasted the ball home with an excellent strike on the volley.

Ian Morris’s Shels side were looking to muster a response but they were being faced by a Cobh side full of determination.

Shels did have a sighing of goal when Dayle Rooney headed wide from a ball into the box but it was Cobh that deservedly held the advantage at half-time after an impressive opening 45 minutes of play.

Ramblers went very close to getting a third goal in the 53rd minute as, following a good sequence of play, the ball was headed just over by O’Riordan, with Stephen O’Leary also threatening for the home side a few minutes later.

Despite Shels doing their best to try and get going, coming close through a Brian McManus effort, Ramblers remained in control of proceedings as this game went past the hour mark.

O’Riordan showed his attacking threat for Cobh from corner kicks on 68 minutes when he headed just over the bar.

David O’Leary went close with a well-struck Cobh shot from distance heading into final ten minutes.

Ramblers saw things out to secure a deserved victory after a top-class performance.

COBH RAMBLERS: Barron; Kavanagh, O’Riordan, Walsh, Devitt, David O’Leary, Abbott, Stephen O’Leary, McCarthy, Hegarty, O’Connell.

Subs: Phillips for McCarthy (80), Drinan for S O’Leary, Kennedy for Hegarty (both 87), Cooper for O’Connell (90).

SHELBOURNE: Brady; Barker, Ledwidge, Kouogun, Gilchrist, McManus, Molloy, Rooney, Brennan, Mahdy, Anaebonam.

Subs: Poynton for G Molloy, Molloy for Anaebonam (both 61), En Neyah for McManus (72), Nolan for Ledwidge, Michael O’Connor for Mahdy (both 81).

Referee: Mark Moynihan.