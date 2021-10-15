Ireland U17 girls complete perfect Euro qualifying phase

The Republic of Ireland Women's Under-17s completed a perfect qualifying round of European Championship fixtures yesterday, making it three wins from three with a 2-1 victory over hosts Norway.
Ireland beat Hungary 3-1 and Bulgaria 3-0 in their opening games, and there was a maturity to their play as they raise their level against quality opponents to top the group.
Irish goalkeeper Summer Lawless was in fine form and producing notable saves. But Ireland were not out-played here, in fact they dominated the play in large periods.
One of their strengths is reacting quickly to loose balls and transitioning from defence to attack. This was evident in their first goal as they pushed high and managed to get the ball to Lia O'Leary on the edge of the penalty area, she dragged the ball back with one foot and finished with the other.
That goal arrived just before interval and gave Ireland huge confidence for the second period. But Norway, as expected, came fighting back and eventually levelled matters on 83 minutes through substitute Linneah Rene Henriquez Rasmussen.
But Ireland weren't content to take a point. DLR Waves attacker Joy Ralph had only been on the pitch three minutes when she reacted quickest to a rebounded shot and smashed the ball into the back of the net.
It keeps James Scott's side on track for the finals in Bosnia & Herzegovina next year.
Lawless; Russell, Fleming, Mackin, O'Hanlon; O'Mahony, Kelly (J Loughrey 71); K Loughrey (Ralph 87), Lawrence, O'Leary; Larkin.
Bakke; Ellingsen, Svendsen, Karlsen, Lervik; Gaupset, Taraldsen, Nilsen; Folland (Rasmussen 69), Sesay (Skage 86), Melgard.
Lizzy Van Der Helm (Netherlands).