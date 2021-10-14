Nathan Collins and Caoimhin Kelleher in line for weekend Premer League starts

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has heaped praise on Ireland defender Nathan Collins and insists “playing against the very best” in Manchester City on Saturday can only help the 20-year-old.

With Clarets captain Ben Mee ruled out of the game against the champions after testing positive for Covid-19, Dyche is set to turn to Collins, a player he signed from Stoke City in the summer for £12m (€14.1m).

Collins stepped in for the last game against Norwich two weeks ago after Mee picked up a knock.

A Premier League date with City is certainly a step up but Dyche has been impressed with the 20-year-old’s development so far, saying: “Nathan played the last game and we thought he did a good job. That’s what we brought him here to do.

“His manner around the training ground, his professionalism, the way he goes about it, is excellent. He’s certainly moulding himself into what’s needed to be a player in the Premier League.

“Playing can only enhance that. He’s made a decent start in the cup game, he played well against Norwich, although I thought Tarky (James Tarkowski) was outstanding against Norwich and I’m still rubbing my head to know why he’s not around the England set-up at least.

“He (Collins) is delivering in training and I think he’s got a real intent to learn and to improve, and I’ve enjoyed that.

“If he plays on Saturday, we all know it’s very tough playing against Man City but that’s how you learn, how you improve, playing against the very best.”

Collins’ Ireland team-mate Caoimhín Kelleher is also set to be in Premier League action with Alisson set to miss Liverpool’s trip to Watford. Alisson and Fabinho look set to miss the 12.30pm kick-off as they are due to play for Brazil 35 hours before the match is due to start, as several South American players may be missing amid ongoing issues surrounding quarantine rules in the UK.

That means Kelleher, who won his first full senior cap in Tuesday’s 4-0 friendly win over Qatar, is set to add to his two Premier League starts from last season.