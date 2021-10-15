Stephen Bradley: 'There are still seven games yet and anything can happen'

Much done, plenty more to do.

That’s the mantra Lee Grace and his Shamrock Rovers team-mates are adhering to as they close in on back-to-back Premier Division titles.

The immediate focus is on Sligo Rovers at Tallaght Stadium tonight with two scores to settle.

Firstly, it’s about bouncing back from last week’s defeat in Dundalk to at least maintain the champions’ nine-point lead at the top of the Premier Division table.

The other is putting to right the 1-0 loss to Sligo in Dublin 24 back in May in what Hoops’ manager Stephen Bradley described as his side’s worst display of the season.

“That’s not crept into this group. We don’t think anything is done yet,” insists defender Grace on any league retention talk.

“There are still seven games yet and anything can happen. If we take the foot off the gas now we’ll be caught fairly quickly.

“There is no talk in the group saying the job is done, or anything like that.

“We’ve a job to do each week. Keep the foot on the gas and try to get it over the line.

“Someone said to me the other day in training, it’s the hardest thing in football to get it over the line.

“You think you have a big points gap, but if you lose one or two games, all of a sudden it’s down to three points and it’s squeaky bum time, as they say.

“It’s a strange position to be in because we are so close yet so far.

“It’s a big week coming up, Sligo first and then Bohs on Monday. Two big games and games we’ll be looking to win.”

Defensive anchor Roberto Lopes has returned unscathed from international duty leaving striker Graham Burke (calf) Rovers’ only absentee.

With just one point from their last three games, Sligo’s quest is to hold on to third place and secure Europe.

“We took three points in the away fixture,” said Sligo manager Liam Buckley in referencing their win on their last visit to Tallaght. “So we know we’re capable of getting a result and we go there with that in mind.”

Faltering Sligo’s task in hand is scarcely helped, however, with key midfielders Niall Morahan and ex-Hoop Greg Bolger both suspended.

Derry City, four points behind Sligo, entertain second-placed St Patrick’s Athletic hoping to close the gap after their seven-match unbeaten run came to an end in losing to Shamrock Rovers a fortnight ago.

Joe Thomson returns from suspension to their midfield, though striker James Akintunde serves a ban.

Teenage midfielder Ben McCormack is out suspended for St Pat’s who continue without injured defender John Mountney.

Fifth-placed Bohemians host Dundalk at Dalymount Park in a potential FAI Cup final pairing with striker Georgie Kelly on a high after yesterday being named SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month for the second time this season.

Injuries force James Finnerty and Stephen Mallon to miss out for the Gypsies along with the suspended Rory Feely.

Dundalk will be without suspended defenders Raivis Jurkovskis and Cameron Dummigan. Brian Garland, Patrick McEleney and Wilfried Zahibo remain out injured.

Sonni Nattestad is back from international duty while winger Daniel Kelly and striker David McMillan also return to the squad.

Elsewhere, bottom of the table Longford Town’s relegation will be confirmed if they lose at Drogheda United or if Waterford beat Finn Harps at the RSC.