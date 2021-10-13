Jamie McGrath and the gradual rise of the pride of Athboy

Strong Meath accents in sportsmen tend to evoke memories of a golden era for GAA in the county but Jamie McGrath is flying the flag in another code.

Officially, Darragh Lenihan became the first-ever Ireland international from the Royal County three years ago, yet Dunboyne’s proximity to the Dublin border places McGrath in authentic territory.

His Athboy drawl is audible in every sentence, the winger proud to state he was raised “an hour” from the capital, and the inroads he’s made at club and international level have magnified the foreign game’s profile in a Gaelic stronghold.

Speaking after his fifth cap on Tuesday, the 4-0 thrashing of Qatar in which he earned Ireland’s first penalty for five years, the winger reflected on his unorthodox route to the international stage by his mid-20s.

A graduate of Maynooth University, he was something of a late developer, signing for St Patrick’s Athletic, moving to the then champions Dundalk under Stephen Kenny before Waterford man Jim Goodwin snapped him up for St Mirren in early 2020.

He’s remained at the mid-ranking SPFL side despite interest from Championship suitors but the inevitable switch will come.

Even Kenny, who as a general guide judges his options on form over status, admits higher levels are desirable to meet the demands of international opposition.

That McGrath held his own on his first start last month against Portugal in a World Cup qualifier proved he belonged at this level.

“If you told me at the start of the year that I’d be here now, I probably would have laughed,” admits the 25-year-old.

“Playing for Ireland was always a long-term goal of mine. I always had a determination to try and go as far as that and thankfully it has happened sooner than I expected.

“When I got the nod for the summer friendlies, I was over the moon. My aim was to try and stay in the squad and lucky enough I did that and have played in a few games since.”

With McGrath’s contract expiring next May, and the fact he’s so far declined to sign a new one, St Mirren will likely cash in their prize asset during the next transfer window in January.

“As regards to moving on, I am happy where I am,” he states. “I have this season left on my contract, so we’ll see what happens but I love every minute there.”

His haul from midfield — 17 last season followed by two more so far in this campaign — is one the reasons Goodwin received “umpteen” bids, one believed to be from Middlesbrough, before the deadline expired on the eve of his coming of age against Cristiano Ronaldo in Faro.

A dozen of those goals have been from the spot, with just one attempt missed, raising his candidature to convert the penalty he created at Aviva Stadium.

“I had a brief discussion with Callum,” he revealed about the chat with Robinson, who was chasing his second goal. “He was on a mission so I didn’t want to stop him. Thankfully it went in.”

That generosity fits in with his character, no more apparent at the end of his September international window.

On the flight back to Glasgow, he met a group of compatriots availing of the differing lockdown rules to attend the TRNSMT Music Festival.

“They recognised me and we got chatting,” he explains. “They had a spare ticket and asked if I wanted to come.

“Little did I know, my girlfriend Fiona actually had a ticket for the Sunday part as well.

“So I ended up going to the gig, met them there and we had a bit of craic. We got to hear Snow Patrol and Dermot Kennedy and it was nice to share that with them. They were sound fellows.”

Just like the pride of Athboy.