FIFA ‘strongly condemns’ crowd trouble at England-Hungary clash

Hungary fans clashed with police at Wembley after officers entered the stand to arrest an individual for a racially aggravated public order offence
Hungary fans clash with police officers in the stands during the FIFA World Cup Qualifying match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture: PA

Wed, 13 Oct, 2021 - 10:04
Jamie Gardner

FIFA has condemned the disturbances which marred England’s World Cup qualifier against Hungary on Tuesday night, and the violent scenes at the Albania v Poland match in the same group.

Hungary fans clashed with police at Wembley after officers entered the stand to arrest an individual for a racially aggravated public order offence in relation to comments directed at a steward.

The Metropolitan Police described what happened as “minor disorder”.

The Albania v Poland match in Tirana was temporarily suspended. Bottles were thrown on to the pitch after Karol Swiderski scored for Poland in the 77th minute.

Football’s world governing body said in a statement: “FIFA is currently analysing reports of last night’s FIFA World Cup qualifier matches in order to determine the most appropriate action.

“FIFA strongly condemns the incidents at England v Hungary and Albania v Poland and would like to state that its position remains firm and resolute in rejecting any form of violence as well as any form of discrimination or abuse. FIFA has a very clear zero-tolerance stance against such abhorrent behaviour in football.”

Hungary's Attila Szalai gives his shirt to a fan at the end of the game. Picture: Nick Potts/PA
Hungary were ordered to play two matches behind closed doors, one suspended for two years, over the racist behaviour of their fans during the qualifier against England in Budapest last month.

Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham were targeted with monkey chants during the match on September 2, which England won 4-0.

In July, European football’s governing body UEFA imposed a two-match stadium ban on the Hungarian federation following an investigation into the behaviour of their supporters during Euro 2020 matches in Budapest and Munich.

