Four things we learned as inventive Ireland keep Qatar guessing

Blitz spirit pays off

Quick thinking and sharp execution was evident after just 40 seconds. Ireland had a free-kick from the right side and sent up their aerial targets into the box.

Jamie McGrath stood over the ball and seemed primed to deliver an inswinging dead ball. Instead, he reversed a pass inside to Jeff Henrick, who fed Conor Hourihane on the other flank.

He took a touch to set and arrowed a cross to the far corner where John Egan met it with a powerful header just over the bar.

It was an indication of Ireland’s plan to keep Qatar guessing, and their early blitz spirit paid off with two goals inside the first 15 minutes. Ireland didn’t give the visitors a minute’s peace in the opening quarter, pressing as one from the front and forcing their defence into mistakes, as was evident with the lead up to the penalty award when a stray pass from the six-yard box was intercepted by Hourihane, who quickly slipped in McGrath before he was brought down by Karim Boudiaf.

When you don’t quite possess the creative spark in attack to open up a weaker defence at will, being capable of creating openings with energy and pace will be crucial.

Wandering star delivers

Any suggestion that making five changes to the starting XI would lead to a disjointed display was blown out of the water in those first 15 minutes.

Callum Robinson was at the heart of it all, of course, and his hat-trick on the night was splendid. His starting position was at the centre of the attack, where Adam Idah has featured for the majority of the World Cup qualifying campaign.

But he had a licence to roam and he was Ireland’s wandering star yet again, following up his two-goal display in competitive action against Azerbaijan with another brace to kill the game before most had even finished their pre-match refreshments.

The goal to complete the treble – the first from an Ireland player since Robbie Keane against Gibraltar seven years ago – epitomised that free reign. He dropped deep at the start of the move, linked play, and then drifted forward where his run was superbly picked out by Jeff Hendrick. The slide rule finish which followed simply superb.

You also make you own luck and, while Robinson’s shot from the edge of the box which deflected into the net for his first was fortuitous, the build-up was precise and clinical. The forward drifted to left to collect a throw from Enda Stevens, played a quick one-two with McGrath before another give and go with Hourihane. The penalty was routine, but producing goal-scoring moments like this most certainly has not been for Ireland.

Hendrick’s influence just a tonic

Robinson, of course, received the man-of-the-match award and will earn the plaudits for his exploits in front of goal.

But this was another sign that Hendrick is a player who might just re-emerge as an authoritative figure in the Ireland midfield, someone capable of being a positive influence with his ability to create but also dictate play. His vision and execution of the through pass for Robinson’s hat-trick goal was pitch-perfect. He saw the run, weighed up the distance in an instant, and delivered so that the forward didn’t have to break stride to complete the finish.

It’s the sort of midfield play that has been lacking since the Dubliner starred at Euro 2016. He’s 29 now, turning 30 in January, so if he is able to benefit from the system put in place over recent months and continue at this kind of level it could be a redemption of sorts for someone who has borne the brunt of criticism because there has also been a sense of so much more to unlock from his potential.

He’s at the stage in his career now where such talk is silly, what Hendrick needs to find is this sort of consistency. He covered so much ground, maintained possession, and kept Ireland’s tempo at a rate that didn’t allow Qatar any kind of leeway.

Ooh, aah, Jamie McGrath!

OK, so that might be bordering on the blasphemous to re-work the famous song used to serenade possibly the greatest of all to wear the Ireland jersey.

But McGrath’s performance was imperious. Operating off the left side of attack, the former St Patrick’s Athletic star offered Ireland an extra body in midfield when required and continuously found the energy to support those in the final third. His first touch took him out of sticky situations on a couple of occasions and also led to him being fouled in a couple of dangerous areas.

There were times when Ireland were exposed in midfield with runners breaking forward but McGrath’s overall discipline and tactical awareness now look to be a crucial component of this system going forward.