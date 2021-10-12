Callum Robinson’s hat-trick gives Stephen Kenny's Ireland first back-to-back wins

International friendly: Ireland 4 (Robinson 4, 13 (pen), 53, Duffy 59) Qatar 0

Callum Robinson’s hat-trick – a first by an Irish player in seven years – propelled Ireland to their second win in four days, the friendly victory over Qatar crowned by Shane Duffy's goal.

The West Brom striker was in the wars last week over his Covid-19 vaccine stance yet followed up his brace in Saturday’s win over Azerbaijan with a treble before a sold-out crowd of 25,749.

Back-to-back victories - the first of Stephen Kenny's reign - will breed confidence ahead of the concluding World Cup qualifiers against Portugal and Luxembourg next month.

Ireland were eliminated from the qualification hunt last month but are well-placed to salvage third spot – which will be enough for Kenny to be awarded a contract extension for the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Changes were inevitable from Saturday’s win in Azerbaijan, some enforced, others to assess options, and it meant first starts for Caoimhín Kelleher and Chiedozie Ogbene.

Jason Knight had been tipped to replace the injured Josh Cullen at the base of midfield but Kenny views the Derby County man as a better option advanced, affording Conor Hourihane the opportunity of a first spot in the line-up since June.

Jamie McGrath’s impressive performance as an interval sub for Daryl Horgan in Baku put him in position to claim the attacking berth while there was a straight swap at left-back.

James McClean made way for Enda Stevens and the Sheffield United took just over three minutes to mark his return to the side following a seven-month absence due to a hip injury.

When Stevens advanced to win a throw-in on the left, he took it quickly into the feet of Robinson. Although the striker had much to do, he was clever enough to swivel and plot his route inwards by exchanging passes with McGrath and then Hourihane. That opened up the space to let fly from the edge of the box and his invention was rewarded as the shot took a deflection off Bassam Alrawi and looped into the top corner past Meshaal Barsham.

The goalkeeper was the only newcomer to the Qatari side beaten 3-0 by Portugal on Saturday and his nervousness in possession and from kick-outs was a weakness crying out to be exploited.

Before it did directly cost the visitors, their defence was also exposed by Hourihane’s 11th-minute centre.

Ogbene didn’t anticipate that all three of the backline would allow the cross whisk across the six-yard box, arriving a second too late to connect for what would have been a certain goal.

They only needed to wait another minute for that to arrive. Barsham’s wayward distribution was an accident waiting to happen and so it unfolded when Hourihane intercepted a clearance 35 yards out.

He swiftly fed a pass into McGrath, who took two touches into the box before inviting a tackle by Karim Boudiaf.

In keeping with the Qataris’ first half, it was mistimed and Northern Ireland referee Keith Kennedy pointed to the spot.

It was the first Ireland penalty since June 2016 when Robbie Brady converted against France at the Euros.

Robinson, hands on hips, stepped up to find the bottom left corner, sending Barsham the wrong way. It was showtime for Ireland. Hendrick and Doherty, teammates since their early teens, gave the crowd an entertainment bonus by executing a nutmeg and backheel between them to mount a raid from the right side.

The nation from the Middle East were knocked off-centre by the early Ireland blitz and their defenders were calling for treatment to punctuate the waves. Part of the visiting medical team was former Ireland U21 winger Richie Partridge, who played in the same Stella Maris team as Ireland assistant Keith Andrews. At 41, the ex-Liverpool first-teamer wouldn’t have looked out of place had his feet, rather than hands, been utilised by manager Felix Sanchez.

It was into the 15th minute before Kelleher got his first touch and another five before the Qataris mustered a shot in anger. Almoez Ali darted at pace from the halfway line, only to horribly slice his 25-yard shot off-target.

Kelleher needn't have been concerned that the counterattack represented a harbinger of what was to come. He remained a spectator to the destruction being applied at the other end.

Egan almost got in on the act, nodding over Hourihane’s delivery, and his central-defensive colleagues Andrew Omobamidele and Shane Duffy got in each other’s way from the Corkman’s corner.

Robinson wasn’t so wasteful, eluding his marker by dropping into pockets to receive passes. Five minutes before the interval, he dropped his shoulder on his way to telegraphing a cross for Ogbene. His strike partner also used his shoulder, in his case to steer it on target but the ball clipped the crossbar.

McGrath and Omobamidele were both in the right place inside their box to thwart breakaways by the visitors but that was the nearest they got to Kelleher. He didn’t have a shot to save over the entire 92 minutes.

Instead, it was Ireland who kicked on to dominate the second half. Five minutes after the restart, Hendrick, who started the World Cup campaign as a sub, revelled in his responsibility, unleashing a 50-yard pass to Ogbene which earned a corner.

He played an even more telling part in the third goal three minutes later.

A move started by Robinson involved Duffy and substitute Cyrus Christie but it was Hendrick’s slide-rule pass that dissected the defence, giving Robinson the yardage to tuck his third beneath the advancing Barsham.

Duffy, another mainstay rehabilitated since being dropped for the opener in Serbia, made it 4-0 on 59 minutes with a textbook header. Once again, Hourihane’s dead-ball technique did the hard work, his corner hanging long enough in the air for the giant defender to pick his spot from eight yards.

IRELAND: C Kelleher; A Omobamidele, S Duffy (N Collins 77), J Egan; M Doherty (C Christie 46), C Hourihane (H Arter 88), J Hendrick, E Stevens; J McGrath (J Collins 88); C Robinson (T Parrott 77), C Ogbene (J Knight 69).

QATAR: M Barsham; B Alrawi, T Salman, AK Hassan; P Miguel, H Alhaydos, K Boudiaf, A Hatim (A Alaaeldin 72), H Elamin; A Afif, A Ali (A Madibo 73).

Referee: Keith Kennedy (NIR).

Attendance: 25,749.