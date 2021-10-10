Touches of cheek and class do the trick for Ireland U17s

Uefa U17 Qualifier: Republic of Ireland 2 North Macedonia 0

The Republic of Ireland are safely through to the Elite Qualifying Round of the European under-17 championships as they comfortably defeated North Macedonia 2-0 at Turner’s Cross on Sunday evening.

A stunning strike from Rocco Vata and a clever backheeled finish by Mark O’Mahony ensured Ireland made it two wins out of two to progress to the next stage with a game to spare ahead of their meeting with Poland on Wednesday.

Colin O’Brien made two alterations from the side he selected for the 5-0 demolition of Andorra at this venue on Thursday with Trent Kone Doherty and Mark O’Mahony coming in for Franco Umeh and Caden McLoughlin.

Ireland controlled possession in the first half without ever really creating a clear goalscoring opportunity. Their only efforts of note came from distance and not even the brilliant Kevin Zefi, Kone Doherty, nor Justin Ferizaj could cause the goalkeeper a real problem.

North Macedonia showed in their 0-0 draw with a talented Poland side, who were arguably the favourites to win the group, that they weren’t going to be an easy side to break down.

So it seemed the young Boys in Green would need a moment of inspiration, of sheer genius, if they were to finally take the lead.

In the 32nd minute, Rocco Vata provided it as he confidently strode forward and drilled an incredible shot across the keeper and into the far top left corner of the net.

The visitors posed more of a threat from that juncture but it was the Irish that went closest to grabbing the crucial next goal in the second half with Cathal Heffernan heading against the far post shortly after the restart.

In the end, the captain left it to his Cork City clubmates to seal the win. Franco Umeh had just been introduced when he squared for Mark O’Mahony and after his first touch took the ball behind him, he smartly backheeled it past the keeper to send the 925 local fans in attendance into raptures and his country through to the next stage.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: Conor Walsh; Sam Curtis, Cathal Heffernan, Luke Browne, Luke O’Brien; James McManus, Rocco Vata (Caden McLoughlin 80), Justin Ferizaj; Trent Kone Doherty (Franco Umeh 72), Mark O’Mahony, Kevin Zefi (Alex Nolan 89).

NORTH MACEDONIA: David Stojanovikj; Matej Janevski, Marko Stojilevski, Daniel Markovski, Andrej Arizankoski; Adrian Zendelovski, Martin Gjorgievski (Umerfaruk Sulejman 88), Lein Tairi; Kire Stojanov, Zani Nazifi, Muhamed Elmas.

Referee: Adam Ladeback (Sweden).