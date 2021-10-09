Southgate marks five year milestone with convincing Andorra win

England moved another step closer to World Cup qualification as Gareth Southgate marked five years in the dugout with a predictably comfortable victory against minnows Andorra.

Ben Chilwell and Bukayo Saka put England in cruise control at the break against the side ranked 156th in the world, with Tammy Abraham, James Ward-Prowse and Jack Grealish wrapping up a 5-0 triumph.

Just 2,285 were in attendance at the Estadi Nacional, where the hosts worked feverishly overnight to repair the damage caused by the spectacular touchline fire around the TV gantry area on the eve of the game.

The blaze took place shortly after Southgate faced the media, speaking on the fifth anniversary of his first match against Malta about matters as varied as Andorra's artificial pitch, vaccines and an important occasion for gender equality.

Saturday's Group I match saw Ukraine's Kateryna Monzul become the first women to referee a senior England men's match - a historic moment in what was always going to be a Pyrenees cakewalk.

Phil Foden was the architect of both first-half goals, providing the killer ball for Chilwell's first international goal - awarded after the VAR overruled an initial offside call - and then Saka's thumping strike.

Abraham, making his first international start in four years, turned home a Jadon Sancho cross in the second half, with Ward-Prowse taking a late penalty off him and striking home after his initial effort was saved.

Grealish won the spot-kick and added late gloss in Andorra la Vella when firing home his first international goal.

Meanwhile in Ireland's Group A, Serbia went top courtesy of a goal from striker Dusan Vlahovic that secured all three points in a scrappy 1-0 win in Luxembourg. The win gives Serbia a total of 14 points from six games, one more than Portugal who have a game in hand. Luxembourg stayed third on 6pts from five games.

In a friendly game Saturday, Qatar - who come to Dublin on Tuesday - went down 3-0 to Portugal. Cristiano Ronaldo was on target before half time while Jose Fonte and André Silva grabbed second half goals.

ANDORRA: Gomes, Jesus Rubio, Christian Garcia (Lima 31), Vales, Llovera, Marc Garcia, Cristian Martinez (Alaez 64), Rebes, Xavier Vieira, Jordi Rubio (Cervos 82), Sanchez (Fernandez 64), Lima (Emili Garcia 63).

Subs not used: Iker, Moreno, De Pablos, Pujol, Pires.

ENGLAND: Johnstone, Trippier, Stones (Tomori 60), Coady, Chilwell, Lingard (Mount 73), Ward-Prowse, Foden, Saka, Abraham (Watkins 80), Sancho (Grealish 73).

Subs not used: Rice, Mings, Ramsdale, Kane, Henderson, Sterling, Walker, Pickford.

Referee: Kateryna Monzul (Ukraine).